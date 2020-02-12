Ad blocker: How to enable the ad blocker built into Google Chrome

%MINIFYHTMLdc44a45c9db17869f2bf31a4050dc2aa11% %MINIFYHTMLdc44a45c9db17869f2bf31a4050dc2aa12%

Website ads are primarily the main source of revenue for web browsers. But sometimes, seeing too many ads on a single web page degrades the overall experience of the website, especially with pop-up ads or click ads where you click on a line and an ad opens in another window.

Fortunately, Google has incorporated an ad blocker directly into the browser that helps users block ads from a particular website. Although the built-in ad blocker is not as efficient as some of the ad blocker add-ons, it can block video ads, malicious ads with malware, scams and cryptocurrency miners and prevent advertisers from accessing their personal data.



Therefore, if you don't want to download any random ad blocker in your Chrome browsers, this is how you can enable or disable Chrome’s built-in ad blocker.

%MINIFYHTMLdc44a45c9db17869f2bf31a4050dc2aa13% %MINIFYHTMLdc44a45c9db17869f2bf31a4050dc2aa14%

Prerequisites:



The latest version of the Google Chrome browser.

Work internet connectivity

Windows PC, Mac, Android or iOS device

%MINIFYHTMLdc44a45c9db17869f2bf31a4050dc2aa15% %MINIFYHTMLdc44a45c9db17869f2bf31a4050dc2aa16%

Steps to enable the ad blocker built into Google Chrome

one) Open any website for which you want to block ads.



two) Then, tap the lock icon next to the URL bar and choose the "Site settings,quot; option



3) On the site settings page, scroll down and look for the "Ads,quot; option



4) Now, click on the box in front of that and choose the "Block,quot; option to filter the ads on that website.



5) Now, reload the website and you will find fewer ads in the future.



Note that, sometimes, the browser sets the Lock option by default, in that case, you can leave the option as is or simply choose the Lock option from the drop-down menu.