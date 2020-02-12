Accused intellectual author of the attack on Mumbai convicted of links to terrorism

LAHORE, Pakistan – An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Wednesday sentenced Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of the group that carried out a deadly attack in Mumbai in 2008, on charges related to terrorism and sentenced him to five and a half years in prison.

India and the United States call Mr. Saeed the intellectual author of the Mumbai attack, which killed more than 160 people, including six Americans. For years, Pakistan had been under intense international pressure to act against him and against the radical Islamist group he founded, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the United States has offered him a reward of $ 10 million.

"The conviction of Hafiz Saeed should have happened many years ago," said Mosharraf Zaidi, a political analyst based in Islamabad, Pakistan. "That it was not so is a measure of internal tensions, institutional weaknesses and cognitive contradictions within Pakistan."

In the anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the eastern Pakistani city where he was based, Saeed was found guilty of having links to terrorist groups, raising funds for terrorism and having illegal property, said his lawyer, Imran Gill.