Accused intellectual author of the attack on Mumbai convicted of links to terrorism

LAHORE, Pakistan – An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Wednesday sentenced Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of the group that carried out a deadly attack in Mumbai in 2008, on charges related to terrorism and sentenced him to five and a half years in prison.
India and the United States call Mr. Saeed the intellectual author of the Mumbai attack, which killed more than 160 people, including six Americans. For years, Pakistan had been under intense international pressure to act against him and against the radical Islamist group he founded, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the United States has offered him a reward of $ 10 million.
"The conviction of Hafiz Saeed should have happened many years ago," said Mosharraf Zaidi, a political analyst based in Islamabad, Pakistan. "That it was not so is a measure of internal tensions, institutional weaknesses and cognitive contradictions within Pakistan."
In the anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the eastern Pakistani city where he was based, Saeed was found guilty of having links to terrorist groups, raising funds for terrorism and having illegal property, said his lawyer, Imran Gill.
He was sentenced to two prison terms of five and a half years, which will be executed simultaneously, according to the judge, Arshad Hussain Bhatta. He was also fined $ 97.
Mr. Saeed denies his involvement in terrorism and will appeal his conviction, Mr. Gill said.
The verdict comes a few days before the International Financial Action Task Force, an international group that fights money laundering, decides whether to keep Pakistan on its "gray list,quot; of countries that should do more to combat terrorist financing and money laundering, or moving to your "blacklist,quot; of non-cooperating nations, which could mean international sanctions.
Many nations and international organizations have pressured Pakistan to take action against militant groups and their leaders, including Mr. Saeed.
In recent years, the Pakistani authorities they have moved against several militant groups, including Mr. Saeed's charitable organizations. Authorities banned two charities associated with him in 2019, and hundreds of religious schools and hospitals run by these organizations have been under government control.
Mr. Saeed had been arrested in the past and subjected to house arrest several times, but Wednesday was the first time he was sentenced. Several previous cases against him were dismissed by the Pakistani courts, and authorities said there was insufficient evidence to link him to the Mumbai attack.
He stays popular in Pakistan, particularly because of its militant stance in Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan territory claimed by both India and Pakistan. Mr. Saeed says that India must be expelled from the region, which has been a main objective of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"The country's strong credentials in fighting and beating terrorists will continue to be treated with lukewarm enthusiasm as long as such individuals continue to be sanctioned when Pakistan faces international pressure," said analyst Zaidi.