According to reports, Future files a motion to reduce possible child support payments for her alleged daughter with Eliza Reign

Roommates, there have been many changes between Future and her supposed baby, Eliza Reign, but it seems she may finally be fulfilling her responsibilities.

According to the documents obtained by The Blast, Future has just filed a motion of "downward deviation from child support guidelines," which could reduce the amount of child support you must pay. He is reportedly asking the court not to grant child support based on their income, but to consider other factors as well.

%MINIFYHTMLd33804aa6fa129bd3528e3e20c7fa02b11% %MINIFYHTMLd33804aa6fa129bd3528e3e20c7fa02b12%

Although Future has never publicly confirmed that he is the father of baby Reign Wilburn, his legal proceedings with Eliza have been implying that he is really the father.

As we reported earlier, Eliza sued Future for paternity, child support and custody, and it is still unclear whether a paternity test was done to prove that she is not the father. Future then took legal matters into her own hands, demanding that Elizabeth be gagged for speaking about him publicly.

Things got even more complicated when Hendrixx asked the court to force Eliza to undergo a mental exam. She claims that the test was for fear of her safety and her belief that she could be suffering from a mental disorder.

Eliza and her lawyers then demanded that Future pay temporary child support while the lawsuit is pending, and Future filed a federal lawsuit a few days later, accusing Eliza of defamation, life and intentional imposition of emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, Future accuses Eliza of dusting her name, and although she admits that they had a sexual relationship from 2016 to 2019, she claims that she began harassing him after becoming pregnant.

As of now, nobody knows why Future has not taken the paternity test, but it seems that Eliza will have her day in court anyway.

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!