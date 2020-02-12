Aaron Sorkin's version of "To Kill a Mockingbird,quot; will arrive in Denver in 2021

%MINIFYHTMLf735d59fbe306086819661a338abce2211% %MINIFYHTMLf735d59fbe306086819661a338abce2212%

From the moment the curtain closed on the latest adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," John Ekeberg knew it was something special.

"The language in this script is so immediate and powerful," said Ekeberg, executive director of the Broadway and Cabaret divisions at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. "I was sitting there at the Shubert Theater (in New York City) and marveled at the resonance of the characters and the topics they covered. "

Similarly, when Ekeberg learned of the first national tour of this new version, written by Aaron Sorkin ("The West Wing,quot;, "The Social Network,quot;), produced by Scott Rudin and directed by Bartlett Sher, he immediately called the agent of reservations to see if I could share it with the Denver public.

The result is July 13-August. 1, 2021, he ran for "Mockingbird,quot; at the Ellie Caulkins Opera, which makes it one of the few non-musical offers in the history of the popular and prestigious DCPA Broadway series. The work will also be part of a subscription package for subscribers of DCPA Theater Company.

The complete list of DCPA 2020-21 has not yet completed all of its blanks (coming February 21 for Theater Company, and March 9 for Broadway and Cabaret divisions), and prices and sales dates "Mockingbird "have not yet been announced. Still, "Mockingbird,quot; is the clear favorite for the most popular theater ticket in Denver in 2021, given its exhausted career in New York.

Oscar winner Sorkin previously wrote and directed an adaptation of the "Molly’s Game,quot; memories rooted in Colorado and even appeared at the Denver Film Festival in 2017 to promote it. He is known for his witty and talkative characters and his ability to deepen the central theme in a few quick sentences.

His version of "Mockingbird,quot; moves a little away from the 1960 Harper Lee racial justice novel, according to critics, but seems to pass over other film and stage adaptations that followed the success of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel (with 45 millions copies sold worldwide).

A previous version of "Mockingbird,quot; is the highest grossing American work in the history of Broadway, according to DCPA officials. This new one, whose touring version is starring Emmy-winning actor Richard Thomas ("The Waltons," "The Americans,quot;) as Atticus Finch, has compiled enthusiastic reviews since its premiere at Shubert on December 13, 2018.

Other cast members for the Denver version have not yet been announced.

"It doesn't matter how people have experienced it before, this is an eternal story," said Ekeberg. "It is so incredibly relevant to our lives today. We can see it with other eyes, but the relevance is there. We are very fortunate to be one of the cities where it stops on its first tour."

Currently on Broadway, the play will be directed to the West End of London at the Gielgud Theater in May.

