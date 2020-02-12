A victory over the colonialism of Sweden | Climate change

At the end of January, the Saami Indians reindeer herding community, Girjas, won an important legal battle against the Swedish state. The Supreme Court of Sweden legally recognized the ancestral claim of the indigenous community on the land in which they live and granted Girjas Saami Village in Gallivare the right to administer hunting and fishing in their territories without the approval of the Swedish state.

This historical failure occurs in the middle of a climatic emergency that threatens the lives and livelihoods of billions of people. Indigenous land governance and biodiversity are key measures that can help address the climate crisis. As such, Girjas' struggle to regain control of their lands must also be seen as an urgent climate action.

Indigenous communities around the world have the knowledge and traditional experience necessary to survive and prosper without impeding the future of the planet. However they withstand the worst part of the climate crisis.

The dominant lifestyles and politics of the countries that currently control Saami ancestral lands, from Sweden and Norway to Finland and Russia, have long been threatening the Saami culture, food security, traditional livelihoods and the welfare of the lands on which we all depend. But the threat is more serious now than ever due to the current climate crisis.

The ancestral lands of the Saami people constitute almost half of the territories of Sweden.. If it were not for the colonial theft of these lands, Sweden could not have become the prosperous and "progressive,quot; nation that prides itself on being today.

Sweden is the product of a mentality that it considers convenient to exploit indigenous lands and people for their benefit. And this mentality is still alive and well today in its state-backed mining industries that deplete indigenous lands, policies that force indigenous communities to migrate and persistent efforts of cultural genocide, such as the eradication of Saami languages ​​that they cause invaluable losses and intergenerational trauma.

Despite the victory, Girjas's court case against the state made it clear once again that Sweden is unwilling to recognize and address its colonial history.

Throughout the trial, the state tried to frame the problem in question as an administrative dispute, rather than what it really is: the just struggle of a people to recover what was stolen from them.

State lawyers even tried to affirm that Girjas' indigenous identity is "irrelevant,quot; to the case. Emphasizing the fact that Sweden has not yet ratified Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization on the rights of indigenous and tribal peoples, they argued that "Sweden has no international obligation to recognize special rights for the Saami,quot; and invited the court to evaluate the case only in the state laws themselves, without giving any special consideration to the identity of the Girjas and their connection to the land.

Julia Rensberg, of the Saminuorra Saami youth association, described during the final process of the case last fall how the state has tried to resolve the dispute through laws and regulations that were imposed unilaterally on the Saami and that only conform to the State agenda. She said it was necessary to "remember who founded those laws and during what time they were founded."

In fact, the state lawyer who opposes Girjas, Hans Forssell, did not avoid citing obsolete and blatantly racist documents from the 19th century to legitimize Sweden's lack of recognition of Saami rights to land. Asa Larsson Blind, president of the National Union of the Saami People of Sweden, responded to the quote by saying: "This is quite annoying. Everyone knows that these texts exist, and the state said they would no longer support such statements." I don't understand why they gave them weight by pressing them in a legal process. "

While the lines of argument used by the Swedish state in their case against Girjas were undoubtedly disturbing, they did not surprise anyone familiar with the established attitudes of the Scandinavian state towards indigenous rights.

Beyond referring to racist documents of the nineteenth century in judicial proceedings and refusing to ratify ILO Convention 169, the Swedish state also uses a problematic renewable energy discourse to argue that Saami interests should give way to environmental concerns and broader economic. As Rebecca Lawrence of the University of Stockholm explained in a 2014 research article, she tries to "legitimize the argument that there is simply more room for wind power & # 39; in the north & # 39; than in the areas from southern Sweden, more populated and industrialized ", making the uses of the Saami land invisible.

The treatment of the Swedish state to the Saami has also been subject to repeated criticism by international organizations such as the Office of the UN High Commissioner Y the Council of Europe.

In fact, we can no longer ignore the problem that is at the center of the ongoing fight against climate change. But climate actions, technologies and new ecological agreements cannot achieve sustainable change if they ignore the plight of indigenous communities, serve colonial interests and help maintain the same harmful systems and mechanisms we have today.

Countries like Sweden should no longer be allowed to show their green credentials while actively contributing to the impending climate catastrophe by ignoring the plight of indigenous communities.

A The delegation of Saami and Inuit activists at COP25 in Madrid last year tried to draw attention to the importance of the "recovery,quot; movements in the fight against climate change. Julia Rensberg, who was part of the action in Madrid, said:

"The land is us, and we are the land. We are here to stand in solidarity with our indigenous relatives and ask them to support us. We must unite to break the toxic culture of Green Colonialism that is taking hold." of the environmental movement ".

Girjas' victory against the Swedish state must be seen as proof that, despite all obstacles, indigenous communities have the power and determination to confront large and powerful actors who stand in the way of sustainable climate action . While it is not clear what this victory would mean for Saami beyond Girjas, the court's decision offers a new hope of finding community ways to survive and prosper on this planet.

Indigenous activists from Sapmi in Europe, to the Amazon, and the territory of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; on lands claimed by Canada, are at the forefront of ecological and social collapse for all of us. Through resistance and community organization, they are working tirelessly on multiple fronts to dismantle the social constructions that feed Indigenous invisibility, anti-blackness, hetero-patriarchy and white supremacy. This is the type of resistance that is key to avoiding the climate crisis.

Non-indigenous people must become allies and follow the example of radical indigenous visionaries such as Girjas. Only then, will there be a real possibility of a fair, democratic and sustainable future for all of us.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.