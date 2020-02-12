A standard poodle wins the best Westminster show – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Siba, the standard poodle, has won the best show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

With the crowd at Madison Square Garden singing for Daniel, the popular golden retriever, Judge Bob Slay chose the perfectly prepared and balanced black poodle.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the tenth time one of them has become the best dog in the United States.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Also in the best of the final seven games were Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the wire fox terrier.