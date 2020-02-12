A refugee camp grows on the border between the United States and Mexico | News from the Mexico-United States border

Matamoros, Mexico – Preparing for lunchtime, Maria * adds firewood to her large mud stove in the shade of a canvas shelter amid hundreds of similar structures that house asylum seekers like her, waiting months in this camp in hopes of cross the border, just a few steps away, in the United States

Maria, 38, serves grilled meat, rice, salad and tortillas for lunch to some of her neighbors camped on the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, just across from Brownsville, Texas.

Dozens of other cooking fires such as Mary's burn throughout the camp throughout the day. Hundreds of tents that do not match are grouped among petty scruffy trees, collected for firewood. Families without tents sleep under plastic tarps raised on branches and tied to wooden stakes in the mud.

Carla Moradel cleanses her face after preparing tortillas to sell for lunch in an impromptu kitchen in the Matamoros camp for immigrants seeking asylum (Pu Ying Huang / Al Jazeera)

Maria finally arrived here from El Salvador with her husband and nine-year-old son, hoping to submit their asylum applications and then move on to join their family in the United States like many other Salvadorans who had come before. But when they arrived, the door was closed.

Now, almost six months later, the American flag flies towards Maria from behind a barbed wire fence, just across the river from where she washes clothes. At this point, he says, all he can do is keep waiting with hope.

"We have faith in God that the law will change and they will let all these people in," says Maria, protecting herself from the smoke of her eyes as people walk along the wide dirt road through the tents outside their post. "That's why we're still waiting here."

His family stays in the camp with between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants and asylum seekers, many of whom are waiting for their cases to reach US courts. They are forced to wait in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols program of the United States government, informally known as the "Stay in Mexico,quot; program. Many often have to wait months.

When from Maria The family arrived for the first time, they slept on the street until local churches brought tents and clothing to the growing population of stranded migrants and asylum seekers, most of whom are from Central America and Cuba.

Through some strange work, Maria's family raised the money to start roasting corn for sale, and over the months she turned her business into the small restaurant that also serves eggs for breakfast and beans for dinner. During that time, they saw a group of neglected tents growing in the small shanty town that is today, supported almost entirely by charities on the other side of the border.

"In a few months an entire village has been created," says Joyce Hamilton, 69, standing in the middle of a group of tents where she and six other self-proclaimed "Angry Tias and Grandmothers of Brownsville,quot; supply and sell items Basic to buy. around $ 7,000 every Monday, shopping at a wholesale store with donated funds. "The amount of infrastructure that has been developed is surprising."

But the camp is not a village at all, at least not in the sense of comfort and permanence. The goal of most people here is not to stay forever, but to be allowed to enter the United States.

Coalition of grassroots efforts

Less than four massive awnings Raised earlier this year by the Mexican government, a third section of the camp has grown with more orderly rows on plastic floors instead of undulating roads through thickets and, often, mud in the first two sections.

In January, World Central Kitchen, a non Governmental Organization, He opened a large dining room with tent to house the efforts already made by local and incoming volunteers to feed everyone every night. Global Response Management, another NGO, offers basic medical services from a trailer and some shelters. A local woman runs an elementary school three times a week on a sidewalk at night here. A large portable filter and pump system extracts clean water from the river.

Hundreds of families prepare dinner in fires every night and wash themselves and their clothes with donated soaps in the nearby river. The Mexican government has supplied a telephone charging station and 50 portable toilets, and plans to place gravel to control the deep mud that follows the rain here.

This effort has been made without the large organizations that would normally organize responses to refugee crises. Instead, a coalition of grassroots groups has joined under the guidance of a nearby nun.

Donations brought along the border of the Angry Tias and Abuelas volunteer group are taken to the Matamoros migrant camp (Pu Ying Huang / Al Jazeera)

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, organizes a weekly conference call with 10 to 15 people from local charity groups. Every week, he sits with Mexican government officials and some volunteer leaders.

"Almost everything we ask (the Mexican government) to do when we meet them, they do," says Pimentel.

The Mexican government has covered most of the camp's infrastructure costs, says Miguel Garay, spokesman for the Matamoros city council. But the camp has emphasized the border city of 500,000, which is forced to handle the situation.

"International rules say we have to attend to them," says Garay. "We cannot force them out."

He adds that the government hoped to move the migrant population to a large empty factory near the border, but had abandoned a site initially selected after protests by local residents. These residents did not want the large displaced population to take refuge near their homes, so the search for a more permanent refuge space continues.

"The idea is to build as a dignified village," says Sister Pimentel, who describes a massive order of rigid shelters and better facilities for hygiene and schooling. But the fundraiser has not reached that massive goal, and summer floods will force this camp to relocate. Pimentel hopes the government will find a new and attractive refuge for them before that.

"Some of them have been there for so long that it will be very difficult to move them from where they are," says Pimentel, who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley. "But as soon as we get to the hurricane season, we will see the flooding of the river."

Challenge with legal counseling

The shelter, says Pimental, is a temporary solution. However, he says, the most urgent goal is to find lawyers representing asylum seekers so they can move to the United States.

Erin Thorn Vela, a lawyer who works in the camp with the Texas Civil Rights Project, says that although many lawyers have come forward to offer volunteer services, less than one percent of asylum seekers in Matamoros have legal advice to guide them Through the process.

"What we see is an incredibly low success rate," he says, citing requests for compiled records and periodic interviews that have been conducted outside nearby stores due to lack of public information. "There is no hard data that we can access."

Attorneys estimate that approximately one percent of asylum applications are being approved at the Matamoros camp.

Without lawyers, migrants and asylum seekers can navigate the asylum process themselves, presenting themselves through a videoconference to US immigration judges. UU. From new court facilities built on the north bank of the Rio Grande.

Migrants and asylum seekers who live in the Matamoros camp pause from their bathroom at noon to see U.S. Border Patrol guards drive their boat down the Rio Grande (Pu Ying Huang / Al Jazeera)

An asylum seeker, a 30-year-old Cuban woman, says she paid the owner of a local restaurant $ 40 to explain how to build an asylum case, and kept a file full of faulty English translations.

"God is my lawyer," says another 42-year-old woman from Belize in the camp.

Maria, caressing tortillas in her canvas shelter restaurant at the camp, explains that she still doesn't understand the asylum process. She has been to the tents twice, once on September 12 and again on October 28.

On both occasions, he says, she was guided by a long line of people to appear before a judge who spoke on a television screen through a Spanish interpreter for about 15 minutes. He had not yet been asked to explain his case.

"The judge tells us that it would be best to get a lawyer," she says, "but obviously here we are not in a position to pay a lawyer."

Migrants, most of them asylum seekers sent back to Mexico from the US UU. Under the Stay in Mexico program, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocol Program (MPP), they wait in line for a meal outside the human repatriation office in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico (File: Loren Elliott / Reuters)

Her problems, she says, began about a year ago when her husband, who was driving a truck, was kidnapped while driving. His truck was stolen and his family paid a ransom to free him. Despite the warnings of his kidnappers, he reported the crime to the local police.

A few weeks later, the gang members showed up at the shoe store that Maria had had for 15 years, demanded $ 20,000 and threatened to kill the whole family if she didn't pay.

Maria and her husband hid their parents, and two days later they left the country with their son, traveling by bus through Mexico for a week before arriving at the border with the same clothes they had worn when they left home.

Everyone here is here because we can't go home. Mary

Maria and her family thought they could enter the United States as immigrants had done before this year's new rules required them to wait on the other side of the border. They slept in the streets of Matamoros before a local church gave them a tent. They began selling roasted corn on fire, then expanded their business with pots and pans and a blast furnace to make and sell whole meals.

Maria's next court date is scheduled for this week. She is not sure if she will be granted admission to the north, but it is said that the possibilities are not good.

"Everyone here is here because we can't go home,quot; she he says, floating smoke from his kitchen fire away from his face. "All the sacrifice these people have made in the end is worth nothing."

If your family's asylum is not granted, Maria says, she will use the money she saved from her business to pay the smugglers to take them to the river anyway.

* The name has been changed to protect the identity of the individual.