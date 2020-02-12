A postal worker allegedly stole packages containing narcotics in Fall River

%MINIFYHTMLf927a723f38ea03f7645901a712acc1211% %MINIFYHTMLf927a723f38ea03f7645901a712acc1212%

A According to a press release from the Massachusetts prosecutor's office in the United States, a postal worker was charged Tuesday in federal court in Boston for allegedly stealing mail that he believed contained narcotics.

The worker – Shawn Herron, 44, of Whitman, has been employed by the US Postal Service UU. Since September 2005 and He is currently a customer services manager at the Fall River post office, authorities said. Previously, he was the customer service supervisor at Canton's post office.

According to court documents, Herron allegedly used Postal Service databases to track packages that he believed contained controlled substances. Then he allegedly took them upon arrival at Fall River, took them to his office and stole their contents for personal use and possible distribution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office UU. He said customers often reported that these packages were not delivered.

Herron was charged in a criminal complaint of a mail theft charge. He was released under conditions after his appearance in court on Tuesday.