A new Tupac Shakur movie is being prepared that will explore the possibility that he is still alive and hiding in New Mexico

I'm sure we all know someone who believes that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur is still alive. Well, now, a Las Vegas Valley filmmaker is ready to explore that possibility with his new movie.

In his new movie, "2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC," filmmaker Rick Boss suggests that it is possible that Tupac escaped from the University Medical Center, the hospital he was taken to after he was shot, during the six days he He was there before his report. going on, according to KNTV.

"This movie is about Tupac escaping from the University Medical Center here in Las Vegas and moving to New Mexico," Boss said. "Obtaining protection from the Navajo tribe,quot;.

The chief claims that when Pac arrived in Las Vegas for the night of the fight, he was informed of a planned blow against him. The chief says that the alleged 2Pac escape plan involved planting a double in the BMW of Suge Knight towards a strategic air exit.

“When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they will block the airport. Therefore, he cannot travel, so the best way to escape is through a helicopter, a private helicopter to another state, "Boss said.

Because FBI agents cannot go to tribal lands without the permission of the tribal council, Boss believes that this is why Navajo lands in New Mexico are the perfect hiding place.

Although most people have accepted Tupac's death as a fact, Boss said the information for the script came from people in the family and the Tupac circle.

“You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction. This is due to certain people I know, ”said Boss.

"Let's just say Mr. Shakur: the family is aware of the movie and they agree with the title, so that should tell you more or less what is going on," he added.

Finally, Boss said he wants Tupac fans to watch the movie and decide for themselves.

The man who plays Tupac in the film, Richard Garcia, says he believes the rap legend died in Las Vegas in 1996 at the age of 25.

Roommates, what do you think of this new movie? Let us know.