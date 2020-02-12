A look at the murderous couples: intense romance leads to murder

A twisted Romeo Juliet scene."

This is how former lovers became convicted murderers Ian Allen Y Rachael Mullenix are described in this exclusive Oxygen & # 39; s clip Killer couples Season 13 premiere (returns Thursday, February 13 at 8 p.m.).

"It was an intense romance," details a woman in a voiceover. "But his love story is shaken by a horrible crime."

For those who are not familiar with the case, in September 2006, Barbara Mullenix He was stabbed more than 50 times and thrown into the water of a pier near the Newport Harbor Yacht Club. Both Mullenix's daughter and Rachael and Allen were arrested and eventually convicted of killing the 56-year-old woman.

"He had multiple lacerations and something that stood out from his eye," says one of the experts in the images above.

According to the progress, the many twists and turns of the case will be examined, including allegations of verbal abuse, personal revenge and more.