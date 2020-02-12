A couple will serve prison for the murder of the Rose Bowl parking lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man who stabbed another man with a knife during a fight in the Rose Bowl parking lot in 2018, a dispute that first emerged on social media, will serve a prison sentence, along with his wife.

Miguel Castaneda, 24, did not declare himself happy on Tuesday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the murder of Demetrio Tapia Jr., 22, reports the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Castaneda's wife, Valentina Rosales, 25, does not claim to be an accessory after the fact.

On October 1, 2018, prosecutors say, Castaneda stabbed Tapia after a dispute that had begun on social media. The two men agreed to meet at the Rose Bowl to resolve their dispute. His wife, Rosales, witnessed the fight and stabbing and expelled him from the scene. The exact nature of the dispute was not confirmed.

Castaneda faces up to 12 years in prison when sentenced, while Rosales faces four years.