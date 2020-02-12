A bee colony that helped a woman fight cancer is stolen from a Northglenn property.

%MINIFYHTMLb3ec702a12c395c6f8149f940bce6fe811% %MINIFYHTMLb3ec702a12c395c6f8149f940bce6fe812%

A thief, or thieves, stole about 30 bee hives from a Northglenn bee colony that began about a decade ago by a woman who was fighting cancer and a friend who saw the colony as a way to help her.

The colony was located on the property of Karl & # 39; s Farm Dairy, 1741 E. 120th Ave., and the robbery probably occurred sometime between February 1 and 6, said Zoya Cherny, 62, who began the colony with his friend Boris.

The couple found the missing colony on Saturday, when they went to see their bees.

"I was surprised, I didn't know what to say," Cherny recalled. "I couldn't understand how this happened; we were both in shock."

There were no tire tracks or tracks on the snow-covered field where the colony had prospered. A recent snowstorm had begun on Thursday, so, lacking clues, Cherny suspects that the theft occurred before the snow.

Cherny was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and Boris suggested they start a bee colony together. "It all started when I got sick and he was trying to help me," he said.

Boris had built hives as a child to produce honey, which he believed had medicinal properties. Cherny recalled: "We have to try, maybe it helps."

Then Boris suffered a herniated disc and had to undergo back surgery. Still, they worked together in the bee colony and kept their dream alive.

"It was really a healing process for both of us," said Cherny, who is now in remission of cancer. "It was like our family."

The property where the colony was located is an extension of 64-acre land that was home to Karl's Dairy Farm. Shannon Sublette, 42, whose family owned the property since her grandparents bought it in 1947, said the colony was operated by a handshake agreement. In exchange for using the land, Cherny paid for it with honey instead of money.

“They never paid the rent; they returned the favor with love, ”said Sublette.

The property, however, has been sold, with a closing date of March 31. The colony, which was worth around $ 15,000, would have moved to make way for development. Now, the police are investigating the unusual robbery that involves thousands of bees.

"I have no words," Cherny said. “A beekeeper knows how difficult it is to work hives. You can't imagine how hard work is. This is simply terrible. "