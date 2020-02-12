71-year-old killed in a house fire in western Colorado – Up News Info

GRAND JUNCTION – Authorities have published the name of a 71-year-old man who died in a house fire in western Colorado.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that firefighters were called to the single-story house in Clifton on Saturday morning and put out a fire that started in a back room. The Mesa County coroner's office identified the victim as Merrill Collom and said the death appears to be accidental.

Fire chief Charles Balke says the department responded with two engines, a truck with a ladder and an ambulance, and had the fire under control in 10 minutes. The flames were contained inside the house, and most of the damage was isolated in the room.