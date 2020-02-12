& # 39; We do not see our future & # 39 ;: a resurgent refugee crisis in Greece | Europe

Chios, Greece – Sabr al-Kolak knew that his first months in Europe would be difficult, but he was not prepared for what he found in Vial, a refugee camp on the Greek island of Chios, in the North Aegean Sea.

At the age of 30 in the Gaza Strip of Palestine, he arrived at the beginning of December in an icy climate after a dangerous journey through Egypt to Turkey, from where he had tried three times before arriving in Greece.

His fourth attempt saw him aboard a weak boat in the neighboring coastal city of Cesme in Turkey.

Vial, which houses 4,650 refugees, was overcrowded.

He spent weeks without showering and could not stand the inedible food that was served, even after waiting in long lines.

The daily fights he witnessed added to his own personal traumas.

Today, a cold breeze hits the tents, people with nothing else burn plastic bags and bottles of water to keep warm, and small mountains of trash stain the fields surrounding the vast camp.

"The problems here have multiplied," al-Kolak tells Al Jazeera, "and we don't see our future ahead."

Together with another 36,000, he is trapped on a Greek island.

With more than 60,000 people arriving in the country last year, the Greek government is looking for ways to reduce arrivals and increase deportations, by thousands.

After food distribution, packaged meals can be found scattered around the garbage bins in the camp. Many residents told Al Jazeera that the food is often not edible or undercooked (Nick Paleologos / Al Jazeera)

On Monday, authorities said they would evoke emergency powers to move forward with plans to build closed detention centers on three islands that house refugees: Chios, Lesbos and Samos, establishing detention facilities in Leros and Kos.

"These closed facilities will be governed by strict rules and limitations for the movement of the occupants," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

"The occupants will receive exit cards by controlled license, while the structures will remain closed overnight."

At the time of publication, a Greek government migration spokesman had not responded to Al Jazeera's request for comments.

Vial camp is so crowded that many refugees and migrants live in improvised structures in the fields surrounding the facility.

Residents in the camps and humanitarian groups told Al Jazeera that the number of refugees and migrants on the island is probably higher than the official count.

Since coming to power in early elections last July, the right-wing New Democracy government has promised to review the country's refugee policies.

Under current regulations, refugees are not allowed to travel from the islands to the mainland under an agreement between the EU and Turkey of 2016, which aimed to alleviate migratory flows.

But Nueva Democracia now wants to increase transfers from overpopulated islands to the continent, as it promises to increase deportations by thousands.

Officials have said that this will be achieved by promoting legislation that activists and humanitarian workers have warned would reduce the rights of asylum seekers.

& # 39; Conditions are not improving & # 39;

Earlier this month, human rights groups condemned Greece's plans to build a floating barrier in the Aegean Sea, a 2.7 km wall that the government hopes will block access of refugee ships to the island of Lesbos.

The 1.1-meter maritime network is planned to stop incoming ships, at a cost of more than 500,000 euros ($ 545,000).

"This new plan for floating dams serves as a strong message about the policy of reducing flows (of asylum seekers)," said Notis Mitarakis, the migration and asylum minister.

Amnesty International RThe director of research for Europe, Massimo Moratti, said the idea marked "an alarming escalation,quot; in government efforts to thwart life-threatening refugees.

The proposal arose amid tensions heated in Greece by the more than 106,000 refugees and migrants across the country.

On Friday, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to "intensify efforts,quot; to decongest five Aegean islands, where more than 36,000 asylum seekers are trapped in camps with a combined capacity of 5,400 people.

Boris Cheshirkov, a spokesman for UNHCR in Athens, said "conditions are not improving,quot; in the camps and "we can say that local communities are also depleted."

The locals are increasingly angry, while refugees and migrants protest asking for better living conditions and more rights.

Last week in Lesbos, where more than 21,000 people live, about 2,000 asylum seekers from the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp and others marched. Police responded by firing tear gas and stunning grenades.

Earlier this month, five Greeks and two foreigners were arrested near Moria. According to police, they had threatened refugees and humanitarian workers. Improvised weapons were found like wooden bats and metal bars in their possession.

In recent months, as thousands of refugees and migrants arrive in the country, several protests against refugees erupted. on the islands and the mainland.

A man rests outside the Vial camp, where more than 4,600 people live in a space made to accommodate 1,070 residents, according to UNHCR (Nick Paleologos / Al Jazeera)

In late January, thousands of Greeks took to the streets on the islands in a general strike against government refugee policies.

"If you look through the islands, the fact that thousands are staying in small tents, that the majority of the population are families and most of them are Syrians and Afghans, is a difficult time," Cheshirkov told Al Jazeera "The government is not promulgating its plans fast enough to address the situation."

Ioannis Stevis, a Chios journalist and founder of Astraparis, a media outlet, said he was concerned that local right-wing groups would try to exploit the frustration of residents.

"Now the refugee crisis is at a crucial point," he told Al Jazeera.

It would only take a spark, "and we could see the same things that happened in Lesbos," he said, referring to the xenophobic street gangs that were arrested.

Meanwhile, refugee ships continue to reach the shores of several islands across the Aegean.

After more than 60,000 arrivals last year, more than 4,100 refugees and migrants have reached the Greek coast so far in 2020.

On Monday, the external border agency of the European Union, Frontex, intercepted a boat carrying 39 people near the northern city of Alexandroupoli, while another boat with 28 arrived on the coast of Chios.

In Chios, tensions have reached their peak, and the inhabitants of Chalkios, the town next to Vial, are furious at what they perceive as government inaction.

On November 4, the villagers blocked the main road to Vial, preventing the entry of humanitarian workers and officials to the camp, demanding its closure.

For refugees, their main concern is trying to keep warm.

Some cut firewood while others work to secure the dilapidated structures in which they live. Children play between trash and dirty diapers scattered around the fields.

Refugees say that as tensions rise, clashes between camp residents have become common. They fear that this will increase when the government proceeds with He plans to put them in closed detention centers.

"People are suffocating here," al-Kolak said. "We want to continue (the trip). It doesn't matter where we have a life and a job."