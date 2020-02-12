3-year-old horse slaughtered after suffering an injury in Santa Anita, seventh this season – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 3-year-old horse named Miss Romania was slaughtered in Santa Anita on Wednesday, the death of the seventh horse of the season and 44 since December 2018.

Park officials said the horse suffered a possible fracture of his left humerus while training on the main track. The autopsy was pending, but the horse was sacrificed on the recommendation of the assistant veterinarian.

The horse's last death on the track occurred on Saturday, when a 6-year-old castrated man named Double Touch suffered what officials described as a sudden death on the training track.

%MINIFYHTML82cce0f8715b8370c60e286317e2a33313% %MINIFYHTML82cce0f8715b8370c60e286317e2a33314%

The race track has been involved in controversy for years with animal rights activists calling for its closure, although the park says it has taken extensive measures to protect the horses.

%MINIFYHTML82cce0f8715b8370c60e286317e2a33315% %MINIFYHTML82cce0f8715b8370c60e286317e2a33316%

At least one animal rights group said it planned to protest off the track on Sunday.