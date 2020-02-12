3 Mexican women die of cold, 2 men rescued in the mountains of Laguna after the border crossing – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Three women died from apparent hypothermia and two men were rescued on Monday after the group was lost in the Laguna Mountains of San Diego County after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The five Mexican citizens called 911 around 2:15 p.m. On Monday after getting lost in rough terrain in the cold and snowy weather near the Cuyapaipe Indigenous Reserve, the US Customs and Border Protection reports. UU.

A border search and rescue team (BORSTAR) and CAL fire teams were sent to the area, and shortly after 5 p.m. On Monday, a search helicopter located the group. Two of the women seemed unresponsive, while the third was unconscious, reports USBP.

Rescuers tried unsuccessfully to resurrect women, but due to weather conditions, agents could not lift them to a safe place, USBP said. All three were pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. That afternoon.

Rescuers expected quieter conditions to recover their bodies, after which they would be handed over to the San Diego County coroner's office. Their names were not revealed.

Meanwhile, the two men, aged 37 and 22, were arrested for illegal entry.

"This incident that resulted in the tragic loss of life was totally avoidable," San Diego sector patrol chief agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. "We've said it many times, don't put your life or that of your loved ones in the hands of ruthless smugglers."