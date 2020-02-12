2020 primary results in New Hampshire: Bernie Sanders beats Pete Buttigieg

%MINIFYHTML4f1c47d753778321b37bbe25cb43c36e11% %MINIFYHTML4f1c47d753778321b37bbe25cb43c36e12%

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly surpassing his moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and achieving the first clear victory in the chaotic fight for the 2020 nomination of the Democratic Party.

In his victory, Sanders, 78, a democratic socialist who describes himself, defeated a strong rival of the 38-year-old former mayor of the Midwest: two men representing different generations and wings of his party.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," said Sanders.

While Sanders and Buttigieg were celebrating, an unexpectedly strong performance by Amy Klobuchar gave her a way out of New Hampshire as the contest progressed toward the series of state-by-state primary contests that lay ahead. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren published disappointing results and were on track to end with zero state delegates.

The New Hampshire vote made it clear that the first days of the Democratic race will be a battle largely between two men separated by four decades of age and ideological opposites. Sanders is a leading and progressive voice that demands substantial government intervention in medical care and other sectors of the economy. Buttigieg has pushed for more incremental changes, giving Americans the option of retaining their private health insurance and calling on Republicans and independents who may be dissatisfied with Trump.

"Thanks to you, a campaign that some said should not be here at all has shown that we are here to stay," Buttigieg told his followers.

However, Sanders and Buttigieg enter the next phase of the campaign in different political positions.

While Warren made it clear that he will remain in the race, Sanders, well funded and with an ardent army of followers, is quickly becoming the leader of the party's progressive wing.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg still has moderate rivals to deal with, including Klobuchar, whose outstanding performance in the debate led to a late rise in New Hampshire. Biden promises strength in next South Carolina, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not on Tuesday's ballot, but next month is coming.

After a chaotic start of the primary elections last week in Iowa, Democrats hoped that New Hampshire would provide clarity in their urgent search to choose someone to face Trump in November. At least two candidates dropped out of weak results Tuesday night: moderate Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and political newcomer Andrew Yang, who attracted a small but loyal following over the past year and was one of three candidates of color that remains in the race.

While struggling candidates sought to minimize the latest results, history suggests that the first primary in the nation will have a huge influence on the 2020 race. In the modern era, no Democrat has become the candidate for the general elections of the First or second unfinished game in New Hampshire.

The action was on the Democratic side, but Trump easily won the Republican primary in New Hampshire. He faced the symbolic opposition of former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld.

Warren, among the leading candidates for months, offered an optimistic perspective when he faced his enthusiastic supporters: "Our campaign is built in the long term, and we are just beginning."

Despite a shameful defeat that generated questions about his way forward, Warren promised to move on.

"Our campaign is built in the long term, and we are just beginning," he said.

Having predicted that he would "take a hit,quot; in New Hampshire after a distant fourth place in Iowa, Biden essentially yielded the state. He traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday when he bet on a good performance later this month, driven by the support of black voters.

He was not on the ballot, but Bloomberg, a billionaire from New York, hovered over the New Hampshire contest, as the moderates did not adopt a single alternative to Sanders. The former mayor of New York City skipped the four states that voted this month in favor of dozens of competitions rich in delegates in March. He has already dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to the effort.

Bloomberg returns to the campaign on Wednesday with stops in Tennessee, but will face further scrutiny after the audio came on Tuesday and raises new questions about his support for the controversial New York stop and search policy that is disproportionately directed at People of color.

Sanders and Buttigieg were on track to win the same number of New Hampshire delegates with the most votes counted, and Klobuchar a few behind. Warren, Biden and the rest of the camp were excluded, as they did not reach the threshold of 15% necessary for delegates.

AP has assigned six delegates each to Sanders and Buttigieg and four to Klobuchar with eight to call.

After Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg had an advantage of a delegate over Sanders with an Iowa delegate yet to be assigned and Buttigieg leading very slightly in that disputed count. Klobuchar now joins a nearby knot on a second level with Warren and Biden, about ten delegates behind the two leaders.

The Democrats were closely monitoring how many people submitted to Tuesday's contest. The New Hampshire secretary of state predicted record participation, but if that did not materialize, the Democrats would face the possibility of diminishing enthusiasm after a relatively weak performance in Iowa last week and the growing number of polls in Trump.

Political attention moves quickly to Nevada, where Democrats will keep caucus on February 22. However, several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit states in the next few days that vote Super Tuesday, indicating that they are in the race for a long time. travel.

___

Villages reported from Washington. Associated Press writers, Seth Borenstein in Washington, Will Weissert, Holly Ramer and Thomas Beaumont contributed from New Hampshire.