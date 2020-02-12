2019 was a record year for Minnesota drug busts, especially marijuana products – Up News Info

– Drug control teams had a record year of drug seizures in 2019, but one category really increased in the last year.

Methamphetamine busts increased, and heroin, prescription pills and cocaine seizures almost doubled from 2018 to 2019.

And a legal drug in other states has arrived in Minnesota. Recreational marijuana is now legal in 11 states: from plants to products.

Up News Info traveled to Colorado, the first state to legalize the drug, and found people looking to get high.

"I asked for the highest percentage of THC," said one man.

Others, such as Tessa from South Dakota, visited the state because it can be used there without criminal consequences.

"It's just a relaxing sensation. It calms my nerves," Tessa said.

And that demand may be what is driving people to bring products to Minnesota, according to Brian Marquart, state gang and drug coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

“We confiscate green leaf marijuana, but lately we are seeing large seizures of edibles and concentrates, vaporizer cartridges. We had a great seizure, our biggest seizure, ”said Marquart.

In September, the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force discovered more than 75,000 THC vaporizer cartridges in a house in Anoka County, the biggest failure in state history.

"I think people literally pursue the most THC," said Marquart.

State seizures of marijuana products have increased 33 times since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2014. It increased 62% from 2018 to 2019. The products come from Colorado, California, Oregon and Washington. Now, a closer state has approved recreational marijuana: Illinois.

"If it is easier to get products from somewhere closer, then they can," Marquart said.

He says that should get our attention.

“Drug use in general drives our crime. People are stealing, stealing, having gang activity because of our drugs, so we should all worry that we are seeing some kind of increase, "said Marquart.

Lawmakers propose a bill in this session to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Medical marijuana for certain conditions is allowed here.