2 men killed, killed outside Van Nuys' house

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men were shot dead in front of a house in Van Nuys, and the police are looking for the shooter.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. outside a house in Wyandotte near Sepulveda Boulevard.

The two men were standing outside a house when they were hit by gunfire. Police are investigating reports of a silver sedan leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

It is not clear why the two men had been standing at the entrance of the house, or if there was a connection between them. Police say they have no reason for the shooting at this time.

"We don't know the details, if they came and went or if the suspects were here if they arrived or at the same time," said LAPD commander Alan Hamilton.

The neighbors said they were worried about the house because of the number of high-end vehicles that frequented the house and the people who always came and went.

Police have not revealed any suspicious information.