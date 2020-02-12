100 years of Pran: 10 iconic dialogues of the most beloved villain in Bollywood

The late Pran was one of the most famous actors in Indian cinema. He had a six-decade career, between the 1940s and 1980s, in which he acted in about 362 movies. The powerful artist was known for his impressive screen presence and impeccable dialogue in films such as Khandaan, Madhumati, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Upkar, Shaheed, Victoria no. 203 and Purab Aur Paschim.

He rose to fame as a villain in films such as Azaad, Devdas, Madhumati, Dil Diya Dard Liya, Ram Aur Shyam Aadmi, Ziddi, Munimji, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti, among others. He played roles of adorable characters in Victoria No. 203, Be-Imaan, Zanjeer, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony and Duniya.

Known as "The villain of the millennium," the actor's dialogues are engraved in the hearts of all moviegoers. As we celebrate today the anniversary of the birth of the legendary actor, we remember 10 of his most famous dialogues.

Sher Khan Kaale Ka Dhanda Karta Hai … Lekin Imaandari Se. – Zanjeer (1973)

Karz chukane wale ki yaadash aksar kamzoor ho jati hai.- Karz (1980)

Zulm karne waala bhi paapi … zulm sehne waala bhi paapi. – Ganga Ki Saugand (1978)

Kapde Badalne Se Aadmi Ki Asliyat Nahi Badal Jaati – Naseeb (1981)

Musalman ke yahan parvarish, Hinduon dosti aur angrezon ke shaunk rahe hai mere. – Karz (19980)

Chaand ko apni chaandni sabit karne ke liye … chiragon ki shahadat ki zaroorat nahi padhti. – Shahenshah (1988)

Ek baar mann ko saaf kar lo … bar bar snaan nahi karna padega. – Ganga Ki Saugand (1978)

Sher Khan ne shaadi nahi ki toh kya hua … lekin baaraatein bahut dekhi hai. – Zanjeer (1973)

Sachai apna saboot khud hoti hai. – Shahenshah (1988)