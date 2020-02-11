Yung Miami of City Girls is under fire for begging fans to send money for her birthday

Instagram

The hip-hop star takes Instagram to share a screenshot of his Cash app profile and writes: "I want all my followers to send me $ 5 for my birthday and if you feel generous, send me $ 20!"

It's normal for celebrities to be filled with gifts when their birthday is approaching, but Yung Miami I might be asking too much. Half of City girls landed in hot water after she went to Instagram to ask her social media followers to send her birthday money in the Cash app.

When sharing a screenshot of his profile on the mobile payment service, Miami wrote: "I want all my followers to send me $ 5 for my birthday and if they feel generous, send me $ 20! Thank you!" Her post was immediately received with a violent reaction, with many people pointing out that she should be the one to send money to her fans instead of the other way around.

One person found him "strange when celebrities ask for money," and added: "You have a successful album that your fans already support and you have to be greedy." A second person called the situation "disgusting" and said: "You should send money to your TF fans." Another echoed: "Girl, how about you give us all $ 5 df ** k? These celebrities get really crazy."

There were people who speculated that it could be bankrupt, hence the movement. "I guess she broke down," said one individual. "Has that city girl money already dried up?" One wondered, while another person intervened, "She must be running out of money lol."

Meanwhile, another described her movement as "sticky," before saying, "She has been on a yacht in Mexico for the past two days, something most of her followers will never experience, but she wants to ask for money for birthdays. Ridiculous." . Another wrote: "When the rich ask the poor for money. We don't like it anymore!"

Miami has not yet responded to the violent reaction, although it later deleted the publication. He also let them know that there were people who sent him real money.