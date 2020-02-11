Yuma achieves 39-25 victories over Merino – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLce9fa0b4e6473f7165a9819f2c95fc4e11% %MINIFYHTMLce9fa0b4e6473f7165a9819f2c95fc4e12%

The Yuma Indians won a victory when they defeated the Merino Rams 39-25 on Saturday.

Yuma was scored by Ema Richardson, who scored 15 points and also caught eight rebounds. Reagan Nolin helped the effort by contributing 11 points and three rebounds.

Merino was a leader in scoring by Hannah Pejsa-Stegner, who scored 11 points, while also collecting six rebounds and two assists. Ryann Briggs helped the effort by contributing 10 points and two rebounds.

Next for each team, Merino will host Fleming, while Yuma will travel to play against Caliche.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.