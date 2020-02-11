Your favorite chef contestants are back in the All Stars trailer!

Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau Y Danny Trejo They are just some of the famous guest judges that you can expect to see in the new season. And, of course, favorite judges of the fans Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio Y Gail Simmons We will all put the contestants back through the bell at the judge's table.

The exciting breakthrough shows contestants competing in many famous places in Los Angeles, including the Getty Museum, Disney Hall and the Griffith Observatory. And for the final episodes, the series will travel to Italy for the first time.

"The fact that they have done this before does not mean they know what is coming," Lakshmi says in the video.

See all the exciting things in the store for Top Chef All Stars L.A. when the new season premieres on Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. in the clip above!

Scroll down to familiarize yourself with returning contestants.