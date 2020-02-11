Your favorite chef contestants are back in the All Stars trailer!

The new trailer of Top Chef All Stars L.A. It has us salivating!
Bravo has just launched a first look at the new season of his award-winning series of cooking competitions and we couldn't be happier to see all the familiar faces ready to compete on another chance to win the Top Chef title.
The season of all stars brings past contestants Jamie Lynch (season 14), Melissa King (season 12), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Angelo Sosa (season 7 and season 8 of All Stars), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Eric Adjepong (season 16), Jennifer Caroll (season 6, returned for season 8 All Stars and in Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6), Stepanie Cmar (season 11), Lee Anne Wong (season 1 and Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Joe Sasto (season 15), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Brian Malarkey (season 3) and Gregory Gourdet (season 12) competing for the biggest prize in The best chef Story: a whopping $ 250,000!
Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau Y Danny Trejo They are just some of the famous guest judges that you can expect to see in the new season. And, of course, favorite judges of the fans Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio Y Gail Simmons We will all put the contestants back through the bell at the judge's table.
The exciting breakthrough shows contestants competing in many famous places in Los Angeles, including the Getty Museum, Disney Hall and the Griffith Observatory. And for the final episodes, the series will travel to Italy for the first time.
"The fact that they have done this before does not mean they know what is coming," Lakshmi says in the video.
See all the exciting things in the store for Top Chef All Stars L.A. when the new season premieres on Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. in the clip above!
Scroll down to familiarize yourself with returning contestants.
