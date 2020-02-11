Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

A grim milestone for the coronavirus

Chinese health officials said today that the death toll from the coronavirus had exceeded 1,000. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has come from.

In Hong Kong, it was discovered that two people who lived separated by 10 floors were infected, suggesting that the virus may have spread through their apartment building, perhaps through a pipe. Similar fears arose after several confirmed cases in Tianjin, a city near Beijing, were linked to a department store.

Indonesia has not yet announced a case, something that experts find amazing, considering that only Bali houses about 5,000 Chinese tourists a day.

Another angle: During an Ebola outbreak in 2014, Donald Trump, then a private citizen, called for measures such as canceling flights and forcing quarantines. Public health experts are now worried that a president who has spoken openly about his germ phobia may overreact to the coronavirus crisis.