Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

A grim milestone for the coronavirus
Chinese health officials said today that the death toll from the coronavirus had exceeded 1,000. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has come from.
In Hong Kong, it was discovered that two people who lived separated by 10 floors were infected, suggesting that the virus may have spread through their apartment building, perhaps through a pipe. Similar fears arose after several confirmed cases in Tianjin, a city near Beijing, were linked to a department store.
Indonesia has not yet announced a case, something that experts find amazing, considering that only Bali houses about 5,000 Chinese tourists a day.
Another angle: During an Ebola outbreak in 2014, Donald Trump, then a private citizen, called for measures such as canceling flights and forcing quarantines. Public health experts are now worried that a president who has spoken openly about his germ phobia may overreact to the coronavirus crisis.
Modi's party suffers a setback in the Indian elections
The ruling party Bharatiya Janata, or B.J.P., He won many fewer seats than expected in the elections in New Delhi on Tuesday, showing some cracks in party support behind contentious laws considered discriminatory towards Muslims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set out to win big in the capital. And while his party won five more seats there than in the last elections, he still did not reach the necessary seats to defeat the opposition.
Context: During the campaign, the B.J.P. focused on initiatives focused on Hindus and sectarian identity problems, rather than specific city problems. Party headline Aam Aadmi, or A.A.P., did the exact opposite, but still avoided discussing the protests that ravaged the nation.
A giant merger that will benefit SoftBank
T Mobile Sprint's takeover removed a major obstacle in the US. UU., Since a judge ruled in favor of the agreement that was being prepared for years. The new telecommunications giant would face companies like AT,amp;T and Verizon.
SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate, has injected billions into Sprint for almost a decade, and the deal turned out to be its best hope of discharging the debt-laden company.
It is not clear how consumers will be affected, and it could take years to solve it. States in the United States have argued that the merger would reduce competition and increase prices.
Related: The Federal Trade Commission of the USA UU. He ordered five major technology companies (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft) to provide information on mergers that were too small to inform regulators. It occurred when several government agencies were investigating the platforms for possible anti-competitive behaviors.
What is at stake in New Hampshire
Elections for the first primary of the US presidential campaign. UU. 2020 will close in a few hours. The vote in New Hampshire, which follows the Iowa caucus last week, has the potential to reduce the unstable Democratic camp. This is what you can expect.
Although the New Hampshire primary doesn't lend much in terms of delegates, only 24 are at stake today, it can provide a boost for the best performers as they head to the Nevada committees next week and the Carolina primary South on February 29. Here is how important today's contest is for each candidate.
The details: Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, began the day as favorites, according to recent polls. We will have live results for the Democratic race, as well as the Republican primaries, which President Trump is expected to win easily.
If you have 12 minutes, it's worth it
The #MeToo of the publishing world of France
Our writer He tracked Gabriel Matzneff, the French writer investigated for his promotion of pedophilia, after he was abandoned by the same powerful people who had protected him until a few weeks ago.
His long-standing support of elite circles, along with many members of the public, reflects a lasting French contradiction: an egalitarian nation that, however, lets the rich play with a different moral code.
Snapshot: Above, "A Concise Passage,quot;, an art installation in Desert X AlUla, a new Saudi art festival.
What we are reading: Is Bitter Southerner's story about the waiter's assistant in the iconic 1960 photo of four young black men sitting defiantly at a Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, NC Dan Saltzstein, our principal editor of Special Projects, calls it a "lovely piece about a secondary character in the history of civil rights. "
Now, a break from the news
Cook: There are few dives as satisfactory as A classic cheese
Watch: Our critics discussed what the success of the Oscars for the South Korean film "Parasite,quot; could mean for the film industry.
Listens: Sharon Van Etten's new single, "Beaten Down," is all deliberation and determination, writes our critic, floating between singing and homily. Here are some more new songs that we recommend.
Smarter life: Save more money by automating the process so you don't have to actively think about it.
And now for the backstory in …
The Westminster dog show
Every year at this time, dog fans and fancy dogs gather at Madison Square Garden for a few days of mutual admiration. The competitors, human and canine, have been working to Westminster dog show for months.
It will reach its peak in a few hours. with the Best in Show trial. We talked to Sarah Blesener, one of a series of photographers who helped us cover the show.
Have you covered something like this before?
Oh my no. This is my first time, and there is nothing like it. There seems to be too much to photograph. It is visually overwhelming, that's a better way to say it. The activities are quite redundant, preparation and competition, but people and dogs are unique. You turn a corner and there is a hair spray in the air and a dog with a new outfit, or people are dressed in sequins from the 40s.
How do you work with the other photographers?
We cover different shifts. Someone will be there in the morning, someone in the afternoon, someone at night. Someone is making video. It feels good, you have more confidence to have your own vision.
What are you looking to capture?
People are very peculiar and interesting, and their relationships with dogs are remarkable. That is what attracted me. But it is difficult, because you have to make it not seem too cheesy, to get something that is more than another cute dog. And you don't want to bother or overwhelm anyone. People are very emotional, they are very stressed. It was more challenging than I realized.
