Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus slows down China's economy
While working to contain the spread of a dangerous epidemic, one of the world's largest economies has been largely inactive, threatening a sharp reduction in the production of everything from cars to smartphones.
Chinese health officials said today that the death toll from the new coronavirus had exceeded 1,000. In Hong Kong, it was discovered that two people who lived on different floors of an apartment building were infected, which generated fears about how the virus can spread. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has come from.
Quotable: "Let's not shake hands at this special moment," said Chinese leader Xi Jinping as he toured Beijing on Monday after facing criticism for his relatively low profile.
Another angle: During an Ebola outbreak in 2014, Donald Trump, then a private citizen, called for measures such as canceling flights and forcing quarantines. Public health experts are now worried that a president who has spoken openly about his germ phobia may overreact to the coronavirus crisis.
Perspective: In In an opinion article for The Times, an epidemiologist analyzes what is known and unknown about the virus.
What is at stake in New Hampshire
Three precincts voted just after midnight at the state primary, starting a day that could help reduce a Democratic presidential camp that has not changed since the troubled Iowa committees last week. This is what you can expect.
Only 24 delegates are at stake today, but New Hampshire offers the potential to boost Nevada meetings next week and South Carolina's primaries on February 29.
The details: Most of the polls close at 7 p.m. Oriental. We will have live results for the Democratic race and the Republican primaries, which President Trump is expected to win easily.
Closer look: Senator Elizabeth Warren has largely avoided involving her opponents, even when the Democratic race has become more fierce. Before an elementary school that I expected to win (and probably won't, according to surveys), We examine the status of your campaign.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode looks at how Iowa's uncertain results have affected the campaign in New Hampshire.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Rescuing the voice of a California community
At the beginning of the year, California's oldest weekly, The Mountain Messenger, looked like it would become the last American newspaper to close and turn its rural hometown, Downieville, into a "news desert."
In the passage of Carl Butz, above, a 71 year old retiree, who bought the newspaper to keep what he said was "something we need to know ourselves."
This is what is happening most.
Accusation in the Equifax hack: The Department of Justice accused four members of the Chinese army with the violation of 2017 in the credit reporting agency, which exposed the personal data of about 145 million Americans.
More brain injuries: The Department of Defense again increased the number of members of the US service that, it claims, suffered traumatic brain injuries from Iranian air strikes last month. Of the 109 troops with diagnosed injuries, 76 have returned to the service, authorities said.
T-Mobile-Sprint Fusion: The judge in a lawsuit that tried to halt the agreement of wireless service providers plans to rule in favor of the merger, three people informed about the matter told the Times. The verdict is expected today.
Surprise in Germany: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the elected successor of Chancellor Angela Merkel, He said it would be set aside after party representatives in a German state challenged her by voting with the extreme right. His decision leaves the race open to replace Mrs. Merkel.
Snapshot: Above, Dane Jackson, a 26-year-old national kayak champion from Tennessee, who recently traveled through Salto del Maule, a 134-foot waterfall in central Chile. "It's just one of the most photogenic waterfalls I've seen," he said. "And it's also quite tall." Watch the video of his descent.
Nightly Comedy: "That's right,‘ Parasite "is the first film that does not speak English to win the best film, although some Arnold Schwarzenegger films are approaching," said Jimmy Fallon.
What we are reading: "The 10,000-year clock is a waste of time," in Wired. Adam Pasick, from the Briefings team, writes: "The piece takes a look at the complicated device that is being built in Texas, amazing not only for its ambition, but as an emblem of the arrogance of technology billionaires."
Now, a break from the news
Listens: Sharon Van Etten's new single, "Knocked down, "is all deliberation and determination, writes our critic, floating between singing and homily. Here are other recent releases that we recommend.
Smarter life: Best coffee at home is within reach. These five cheap things (ish) could help.
And now for the backstory in …
The New Hampshire primary
Members of our political team have been in New Hampshire for weeks. We talked to one, Matt Stevens, about the mood there before today's events.
We just left a messy race in Iowa. Are there fears that the New Hampshire vote could also go wrong?
Short answer: yes, absolutely. There are many, many things that could go wrong. But as some of our colleagues have pointed out, New Hampshire has a history of trouble-free elections, while Iowa committees have encountered problems in three consecutive cycles.
How do New Hampshire voters feel about their primary system?
Perhaps because of these divergent stories, the voters with whom I have spoken here have expressed their confidence in their system and have set aside Iowa. The committees and primaries are very different, and the people here are quite certain that their system is the best.
Last week, when the disorder was developing in Iowa, a woman in Hampton, N.H., told me: “This is a nationwide campaign. Do you have all these years to clarify it and this is the shame you are causing at the party? "
How does your team manage consecutive votes?
Some of us went to Iowa; Most of the rest of us came to New Hampshire. And a handful did both. (Bless them!) The consensus between people who have been in both places seems to be that the workroom in our hotel here in Manchester has windows and, therefore, is far superior to that of Des Moines, but the options of Food in our New Hampshire hotels are much more limited. I personally have already been to the Olive Garden next door twice.
A correction: Monday's briefing erroneously expressed the amount of President Trump's budget proposal, which was published on Monday. It is $ 4.8 billion, not $ 4.8 billion. Thanks to those readers who saw the error.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
