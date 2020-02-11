Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus slows down China's economy

While working to contain the spread of a dangerous epidemic, one of the world's largest economies has been largely inactive, threatening a sharp reduction in the production of everything from cars to smartphones.

Chinese health officials said today that the death toll from the new coronavirus had exceeded 1,000. In Hong Kong, it was discovered that two people who lived on different floors of an apartment building were infected, which generated fears about how the virus can spread. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has come from.

Quotable: "Let's not shake hands at this special moment," said Chinese leader Xi Jinping as he toured Beijing on Monday after facing criticism for his relatively low profile.

Another angle: During an Ebola outbreak in 2014, Donald Trump, then a private citizen, called for measures such as canceling flights and forcing quarantines. Public health experts are now worried that a president who has spoken openly about his germ phobia may overreact to the coronavirus crisis.