Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Raise the number of deaths from coronavirus

The World Health Organization is holding a meeting today when Chinese officials said the death toll from the coronavirus has increased to 1,016, with 42,638 cases confirmed in total. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

In Britain, where four more cases linked to a group of transmissions at a ski resort in France were confirmed, health authorities said Monday that the virus is an "imminent threat,quot; to public health and announced new measures to combat its spread That includes the ability to force people to quarantine, a sign of how seriously they are treating the outbreak.

Related: Sixty-five new cases were confirmed on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, bringing the total on board to 135.

Note appointment: "Let's not shake hands at this special moment," said Chinese leader Xi Jinping when he reappeared in public in Beijing on Monday. The visit came after Mr. Xi was criticized for appearing distant amid growing public discontent with his government's response to the crisis and an inactive economy.