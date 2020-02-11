Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Your briefing on Tuesday - The New York Times

The World Health Organization is holding a meeting today when Chinese officials said the death toll from the coronavirus has increased to 1,016, with 42,638 cases confirmed in total. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

In Britain, where four more cases linked to a group of transmissions at a ski resort in France were confirmed, health authorities said Monday that the virus is an "imminent threat,quot; to public health and announced new measures to combat its spread That includes the ability to force people to quarantine, a sign of how seriously they are treating the outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLb01fbdd668e830572a9c0a8219ba835511%%MINIFYHTMLb01fbdd668e830572a9c0a8219ba835512%

Related: Sixty-five new cases were confirmed on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, bringing the total on board to 135.

Note appointment: "Let's not shake hands at this special moment," said Chinese leader Xi Jinping when he reappeared in public in Beijing on Monday. The visit came after Mr. Xi was criticized for appearing distant amid growing public discontent with his government's response to the crisis and an inactive economy.

Context: The weakened traditional German parties and the increasingly powerful extreme right are an uncomfortable echo of the rise of the Nazis, at a crucial moment when a post-Brexit Europe looks to Berlin for leadership.

Looking to the future: Christian Democrats, who are expected to choose a new leader in December, face the option of joining forces with the extreme right or drawing a red line against any collaboration.

Above, lightning over Pretoria, South Africa, in 2016. Researchers said an increase in temperatures in Africa over the past seven decades was leading to larger and more frequent thunderstorms.

In a continent that already experiences destructive storms and has many of the hot spots in the world, that can mean more deaths and more economic damage.

Ciara Storm: At least five people died when a powerful winter storm swept through western and northern Europe. The storm, which also caused flooding, transportation interruptions and power outages, was particularly destructive due to its very strong and widespread winds, according to a British meteorologist.

New Hampshire The state's Democratic presidential primaries, the second competition in the 2020 race, take place today. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, are trying to capitalize on their strong demonstrations in the troubled Iowa committees, while also training their fire more and more.

Israel: A software flaw that has exposed the personal data of each eligible voter in the country has raised concerns about identity theft and electoral manipulation, just three weeks before a national election.

How do New Hampshire voters feel about their primary system? Perhaps because of these divergent stories, the voters with whom I have spoken here in New Hampshire have expressed their confidence in their system and have set aside Iowa. The committees and the primaries are very different, and the people here are quite sure of That your system is the best.

Last week, when the disorder was developing in Iowa, a woman in Hampton, N.H., told me: “This is a nationwide campaign. Do you have all these years to clarify it and this is the shame you are causing at the party? "

How does your team manage consecutive primaries?

Some of us went to Iowa; Most of the rest of us came to New Hampshire. And a handful did both. (Bless them!) The consensus between people who have been in both places seems to be that the workroom in our hotel here in Manchester has windows and, therefore, is far superior to that of Des Moines, but the options of Food in our New Hampshire hotels are much more limited. I personally have already been to the Olive Garden next door twice.

That's all for this informative session, my first solo. Until next time.

– Sofia

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Kathleen Massara for the break from the news. Remy Tumin, who writes our Evening Summary, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about a company that has compiled a database of three billion images and subsequent privacy concerns.
• Here is today's mini crossword puzzle and a hint: peanut butter partner (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• If you are looking for a last-minute gift for Valentine's Day, the Times online store has a collection of items related to our Modern Love column.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here