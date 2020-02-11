Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Raise the number of deaths from coronavirus
The World Health Organization is holding a meeting today when Chinese officials said the death toll from the coronavirus has increased to 1,016, with 42,638 cases confirmed in total. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
In Britain, where four more cases linked to a group of transmissions at a ski resort in France were confirmed, health authorities said Monday that the virus is an "imminent threat,quot; to public health and announced new measures to combat its spread That includes the ability to force people to quarantine, a sign of how seriously they are treating the outbreak.
Related: Sixty-five new cases were confirmed on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, bringing the total on board to 135.
Note appointment: "Let's not shake hands at this special moment," said Chinese leader Xi Jinping when he reappeared in public in Beijing on Monday. The visit came after Mr. Xi was criticized for appearing distant amid growing public discontent with his government's response to the crisis and an inactive economy.
Merkel's chosen successor stands aside
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the successor chosen by Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Monday He would not seek Germany's first position after a local chapter of his party, the center-right Christian Democrats, allied with a rising right-wing party, Alternative for Germany.
If you missed it: Protests broke out last Wednesday after Christian Democrats and AfD voted together to elect the governor of the small eastern state of Thuringia, where the Nazis first gained local power before taking power at the national level. The vote exposed Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer's lack of authority over her party and the progressive influence of the extreme right in the political leadership of the country.
Context: The weakened traditional German parties and the increasingly powerful extreme right are an uncomfortable echo of the rise of the Nazis, at a crucial moment when a post-Brexit Europe looks to Berlin for leadership.
Looking to the future: Christian Democrats, who are expected to choose a new leader in December, face the option of joining forces with the extreme right or drawing a red line against any collaboration.
Hard sentences for Russian anti-fascists
A Russian military court on Monday sentenced a group of leftist activists to up to 18 years in prison for terrorism and other charges; Some of the activists claimed that they had been forced to testify and brutally tortured.
The seven men were accused of planning attacks before the World Cup soccer tournament in Russia and the presidential elections in 2018. All denied the charges.
Context: Russian law enforcement and security agencies are under immense pressure to produce results, critics say they see a parallel with 2018, when authorities were accused of catching members of a chat group.
Larger storms are expected in Africa
Above, lightning over Pretoria, South Africa, in 2016. Researchers said an increase in temperatures in Africa over the past seven decades was leading to larger and more frequent thunderstorms.
In a continent that already experiences destructive storms and has many of the hot spots in the world, that can mean more deaths and more economic damage.
This is what is happening most.
Ciara Storm: At least five people died when a powerful winter storm swept through western and northern Europe. The storm, which also caused flooding, transportation interruptions and power outages, was particularly destructive due to its very strong and widespread winds, according to a British meteorologist.
New Hampshire The state's Democratic presidential primaries, the second competition in the 2020 race, take place today. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, are trying to capitalize on their strong demonstrations in the troubled Iowa committees, while also training their fire more and more.
Israel: A software flaw that has exposed the personal data of each eligible voter in the country has raised concerns about identity theft and electoral manipulation, just three weeks before a national election.
Snapshot: Above, the poodles wait to be judged at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City. The end takes place tonight, when the best show emerges from a list of seven.
What we are reading: "The 10,000-year clock is a waste of time "at Wired. Adam Pasick of the Briefings team writes:" The piece takes a look at the complicated device being built in Texas, amazing not only for its ambition, but as a emblem of the arrogance of mega tech billionaires. "
The New Hampshire primary
Some members of our political team have been in New Hampshire for weeks. We talked to one of them, Matt Stevens, about the state of mind in the state before today's primaries.
We just left a messy race in Iowa. Are there fears that the New Hampshire vote could also go wrong?
Short answer: yes, absolutely. There are many, many things that could go wrong. But, as some of our colleagues have pointed out, New Hampshire has a history of trouble-free elections, while Iowa assemblies have now encountered problems in three consecutive cycles.
How do New Hampshire voters feel about their primary system? Perhaps because of these divergent stories, the voters with whom I have spoken here in New Hampshire have expressed their confidence in their system and have set aside Iowa. The committees and the primaries are very different, and the people here are quite sure of That your system is the best.
Last week, when the disorder was developing in Iowa, a woman in Hampton, N.H., told me: “This is a nationwide campaign. Do you have all these years to clarify it and this is the shame you are causing at the party? "
How does your team manage consecutive primaries?
Some of us went to Iowa; Most of the rest of us came to New Hampshire. And a handful did both. (Bless them!) The consensus between people who have been in both places seems to be that the workroom in our hotel here in Manchester has windows and, therefore, is far superior to that of Des Moines, but the options of Food in our New Hampshire hotels are much more limited. I personally have already been to the Olive Garden next door twice.
