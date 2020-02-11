YK Osiris called & # 39; cheesy & # 39; for defending his $ 500 haircut

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Valentine & # 39; states that people are & # 39; angry & # 39; with him for cutting his hair for $ 500, while social media users keep saying that they probably tricked him into paying much more than he should for him.

YK Osiris He does not regret paying $ 500 to cut his hair and has used his social media account to defend him. In a series of short videos that appeared online, the spitter "Worth It" was enraged at people who allegedly criticized him for paying so much for his most recent haircut.

"Are you crazy because I pay $ 500 for my haircut?" He said while stroking his head, explaining that he tried to make sure his haircut was straight. In another clip, he shot back his enemies, "You rant about Osiris this, Osiris that … You should make a song with my name, son of a bitch."

But Osiris' response to people's comments about his expensive haircut only generated more negative reactions. One person called him "so cheesy" for defending his haircut, while another accused him of trying to "stay relevant."

A third user trolled him: "This man never had a barber and it shows (a clown emoji)." Another was worried about the finances of the 21-year-old, as he predicted: "He finally broke his haircuts."

Others believe that Osiris was tricked into paying much more than he should for his haircut. "Imagine accusing people of being mad at you because YOU felt fine," said one. Another added: "That does not hide the fact that the barber played you as a friend of the card." Someone else commented similarly: "He was robbed of a fellow $ 500 haircut."

Rapper "Valentine," whose real name is Osiris Williams, was also roasted for paying ten times more than others for the same style. "It's not the fact that it's $ 500, it's the fact that they look like normal $ 15," said one about the haircut of the Florida-born star. Another wrote: "I know some hairdressers who can do a better job than that for $ 30, it was definitely refined." Someone else said: "I could get the same cut for $ 25."

This is not the first time Osiris boasted of wasting his money for his haircut. In January 2019, he boasted On twitter about paying "1,000 for my haircut." He was also trolled at that time, with a saying: "I would be ashamed to admit that," and another commenting, "It is better that it lasts all his life."