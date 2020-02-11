Yang and Bennett eliminate US Democratic presidential bids UU. 2020 | USA news

Democrat Andrew Yang, a businessman who generated enthusiasm for his presidential campaign in the United States by defending a universal basic income that would give each adult in the United States $ 1,000 per month, and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet suspended his offers to 2020 on Tuesday, just as a result of New Hampshire primary began to drip.

"Our distinctive proposal, universal basic income, has become part of the main conversation," Yang told his supporters who cheered him while he retired. But he added: "I am the math boy and, according to the numbers, it is clear that we are not going to win this race."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML62b9046d35f2ce01d2ca8b05e9102a4011% %MINIFYHTML62b9046d35f2ce01d2ca8b05e9102a4012%

Yang, 45, was one of the leading stars of the Democratic primary race, building a follow-up that began largely online, but expanded to give him enough donors and election numbers to qualify for the first six debates.

It surpassed senators and governors and after initially self-financing his campaign, he raised more money than most of his rivals, with more than $ 16 million in the last quarter of last year. It was a bigger tour than all but the four main candidates: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Yang grew his external candidacy by campaigning as non-political, someone who mixed unconventional campaign events, from bowling to ax throwing, with serious conversations about the millions of jobs lost by automation and artificial intelligence and the dark perspective of American jobs and communities.

The graduate of Brown University and Columbia Law School delivered campaign speeches full of statistics and studies that often resembled an economics seminar. His supporters, known as Yang Gang, put on blue hats and pins with the word MATH, short for their motto Make America Think Harder.

Yang promoted his distinctive theme of universal basic income, which he called the "liberty dividend," by announcing during a debate that he would choose individuals to receive the monthly checks of $ 1,000. The statement raised questions about whether he was trying to buy votes, but also generated a rumor online and helped the campaign build a list of potential supporters.

His survey numbers were high enough, combined with his fundraising force, to qualify for him in all 2019 debates, although he did not meet the requirements of the National Democratic Committee to participate in the January debate in Iowa. for the February debate in New Hampshire.

Yang spent most of January in Iowa, which begins the process of electing the candidate to run against Trump in November, including a 17-day bus tour during which he told voters that his arrival in Iowa would "shock the world,quot;.

Bennet, 55, was late to the race and bet heavily on trying to win New Hampshire. He only formally announced his candidacy at the end of April, after completing the treatment for prostate cancer. It was the seventh senator and the second moderate white of Colorado to join the field, which made it difficult to stand out.

Bennet ran on a centrist platform and emphasized the trend among some candidates for striking and liberal proposals. Instead of adopting "Medicare for all,quot; and the free university, Bennet ran into what he called his "Real Deal,quot; platform with more modest but still ambitious goals. These included annual payments of at least $ 3,000 to families with children under 18, which allowed people to buy an expanded form of Medicare and an affordable housing plan of $ 1 billion.