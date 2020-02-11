XXXTentacion Tankhead666 crew member arrested for murder

%MINIFYHTML8981cd876e8caacd862e6e46d1a6084511% %MINIFYHTML8981cd876e8caacd862e6e46d1a6084512%

The Soundcloud rapper of the XXXTentacion Members Only team was arrested near the Florida state line in connection with a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Miami.

XXXTentacionfriend of Tankhead666 He has been arrested for alleged murder. The Soundcloud rapper, whose real name is Lynwood Walker III, was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in Wynwood last week.

Tankhead666, who is affiliated with the deceased star as a member of his Members Only musical collective, was arrested in connection with the shooting of two men outside the popular Kush gastropub in 2003 N. Miami Ave. According to multiple police sources, the former soccer player from the University of Central Florida, José Trimaine José, and some friends went to the restaurant on Friday afternoon, February 7, around 2 pm, looking for someone to work there.

Sources claim that when the restaurant employee left, he was beaten and then shot by Tankhead666. The injured worker managed to grab a gun that fell from José's bag and shot José.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found two victims wounded by gunfire. The two men were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Jose, 27, was pronounced dead due to his injuries. The identity of the other victim has not been revealed, but it is said that he is still in critical condition.

After the shooting, Tankhead666 fled Miami. The police identified him thanks to his distinctive facial tattoos, since the incident was captured in surveillance images of Kush. An arrest warrant was then issued against him and he was arrested near the Florida state line. It has been returned to Miami-Dade County for processing. He is reportedly accused of attempted murder for firing at the restaurant worker and murder of a second-degree felony for the death of his friend.

Tankhead666 is best known for his song "Pick Your Poison", which appears in the mixtape "Members Only, Vol. 4" of XXXTentacion. He considered himself a good friend of "Sad!" Hitmaker, who was shot dead in a robbery in June 2018.