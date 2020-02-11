XFL odds, selections and predictions for Week 2: Defenders, Roughnecks remain undefeated

%MINIFYHTML1de3e770639d3ee51e9bce070ff9ef8311% %MINIFYHTML1de3e770639d3ee51e9bce070ff9ef8312%

The first week of the XFL came and went, and what a week it was.

The Eastern Division was the strongest with three teams that started 1-0, while the Western Division has three teams with 0-1. The Houston Roughnecks had the best offense, scoring five touchdowns, and quarterback P.J. Walker emerged as the MVP favorite of the early league with his performance of four touchdowns.

The renegades of Dallas were a big disappointment. As early season favorites to win it all, they fought the St. Louis Battlehawks. Dallas entered the game as a 9.5 point favorite and didn't even score as many points.

We went 2-2 with our selections from Week 1, we spent 2-0 on Saturday and we were wrong in both games on Sunday. We will try to improve with our selections in week 2.

XFL odds, selections and predictions for week 2

New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores

Spread: Guardians +5 (-110), Defenders -5 (-110)

This is one of two games this week between undefeated clubs. The Defenders seemed strong at home in Week 1 when Cardale Jones delivered the best grade PFF (90.8) among all the QB. He went 16 of 26 (62 percent) passing for 235 yards with 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. D.C. He also made a series of plays in defense, as Rahim Moore and Bradley Sylve had interceptions (Sylve returned his for a touchdown), and the special teams returned a blocked clearance for a touchdown.

Despite the big plays, DC gave Seattle three touchdowns, so the defense is not as strong as we think it would be.

New York delivered one of the most complete victories in the league last week, scoring three touchdowns without allowing any. The Guardians' offense was not too impressive, as Matt McGloin had the least amount of aerial yards among all the initial QBs and the Darius Victor runner finished with only 32 yards on the ground. We'll see if the defense can be dominant again this week or if it only played against a bad offense in Week 1. It will certainly be a tougher test with Jones in QB.

This should be a closed and fun game to watch. We have the Defenders starting the season 2-0.

Prediction: Defenders 26, Guardians 22

Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons

Spread: Vipers -2.5 (-115), Dragons +2.5 (-105)

The Vipers and Dragons started the season with a loss, although one game was much closer than the other. Seattle may not have won, but the Dragons looked good against the Defenders, scoring three touchdowns and only allowing two defense scores. (He gave up four in total, but one was a pick-six and the other was a blocked clearance.) What cost Seattle was its three turnovers (two interceptions, a loose ball), four if it includes the blocked clearance returned for a touchdown. If the Dragons had cleared their careless game, they could have bothered in Week 1.

The Vipers had an ugly overall game last week. They were one of two teams that failed to score any points, and allowed three touchdowns. Quarterback Aaron Murray had problems, finishing without scores and with two interceptions for a 45.1 QB rating, the lowest among the headlines in the first weekend. Tampa Bay turned to QB Quinton Flowers, who is also listed as a runner. The team seemed to move the ball with him as quarterback, but the Vipers kept coming back to Murray.

This is the closest extension (2.5 points) of all games this week, which makes sense. But Seattle looked much better than Tampa Bay in the first week, and it's hard to see a team committing so many turnovers again. We expect the Dragons to recover with a victory at home.

Prediction: Dragons 18, Vipers 6

Dallas Renegades in L.A. Wildcats

Spread: Forsaken -4.5 (-110), Wild Cats +4.5 (-110)

This will be an interesting confrontation between two teams that come from ugly losses. The Forsaken disappointed in Week 1, as they failed to score a touchdown and finished with three field goals (9 points). However, not everything was bad, since Dallas only gave two touchdowns. Despite not scoring a TD, the Forsaken only lost 15-9. Dallas did not have star quarterback Landry Jones in Week 1, so if he can start in Week 2, wait for the offense to move the ball and score some points.

The Wildcats also played their first game without their starting quarterback, Josh Johnson. LA's problems, however, fell more on defense. The Wildcats gave five touchdowns, the most among all teams in Week 1, and then fired defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson. We hope they play better in Week 2, as Johnson should be active, but defensive problems are worrisome.

Jones was active for Dallas last week despite not starting, so he should be on his way to play in Week 2. Assuming he starts, we like Dallas to recover and get his first win of the season.

Prediction: Forsaken 22, Wild Cats 18

St. Louis BattleHawks in Houston Roughnecks

Spread: BattleHawks +7.5 (-105), Roughnecks -7.5 (-115)

This is the second match of the week between undefeated teams. The BattleHawks rolled and achieved a victory in Week 1. Runner Matt Jones led all runners with 85 yards in 21 carries, and quarterback Jordan Ta & # 39; amu was third among all runners with 77 yards in nine carry. Even RB substitute Keith Ford had a solid 4-26-1 for St. Louis. Meanwhile, the BattleHawks defense did not allow touchdowns against Dallas' favorite in Week 1. A tough defense combined with an offensive that dominates the game clock is a dangerous combo.

The Roughnecks left Week 1 as the new favorite titles. The Houston offensive lists four receivers as offensive headlines without wings closed on the list. This strategy worked in his favor when Field Marshal P.J. Walker finished with four touchdowns in 272 aerial yards. This will be a battle between two very different offenses, and it should be a fun game to close the second week of the XFL.

Prediction: Roughnecks 24, BattleHawks 16