Wyatt Speck, Minneapolis High School wrestler with Down syndrome, wins the city tournament – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Southwest High School fighting team is not necessarily the biggest or the best, but it could be the most inspiring.

His head coach, Ben Cousins, exceeded the odds of fighting in college. He has now formed a special bond with second-year fighter Wyatt Speck, who has Down syndrome. And last weekend, Speck overcame some odds of his own.

"We like to call it,quot; Flash "because it can move like The Flash when it's motivated," Ben said.

Cousins ​​has autism, so perhaps more than most trainers saw something exceptional in Speck.

"We like to preach‘ humans first, athletes second, "Ben said. "We want to become the most inclusive team in the state, and Wyatt is a big part of that."

That is what made last Friday so memorable. Speck is known for having fun on the wrestling mat, but in the junior varsity city tournament he kept winning.

"Vinny and Travis, the two assistant coaches, came and said," We don't want to scare them, but if Wyatt wins this next game, he has it, "said mother Amy Speck.

The final period of the match for the championship was close, and then Speck walked away. He was the only fighter on the team to win his weight class.

"I had never seen a child be hoisted in the air in a high school gym in my life," Ben said.

"He got up from the mat and looked at his team and all his team had tears in their eyes and smiles bigger than life," said Amy. “And everyone hugged him. They picked it up in the air. "

Of course, mom also received a hug.

"It was amazing," said Wyatt.

Wyatt says he was ready for the city championship and expected to win.

“Only by winning the city championship like that, he enforced all that. He can do whatever he wants and will continue to do so, "said Amy.

Wyatt won his 11-3 championship match. Coach Ben Cousins ​​says he has a strong crib, which catches his opponents off guard.