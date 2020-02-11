WrestleMania 37 will arrive at SoFi Stadium in 2021 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– WrestleMania 37 will return to Los Angeles for the first time since 2005.

The great show of wrestling and pop culture will take place on March 28, 2021 at the SoFi stadium, WWE announced Monday.

LA was the headquarters of WrestleMania for the last time in 2005 at the Staples Center, but the event takes place in football stadiums every year since 2007.

But SoFi Stadium will not be the only place in Los Angeles that will house wrestling fans in 2021. "Friday Night SmackDown,quot;, "NXT TakeOver,quot; and "Monday Night Raw,quot; will air from Staples Center, about 18 miles away , in the week that starts until WrestleMania. Meanwhile, WrestleMania Axxess, the WWE interactive fan festival, will be at the Los Angeles Convention Center, along with the induction ceremony of the WWE Hall of Fame 2021.

The SoFi stadium is scheduled to open this summer, but its freshman calendar is beginning to fill. Taylor Swift will play at the first major music concert at the stadium, which will also host Guns N 'Roses the following month.

The stadium will house both the Rams and the Chargers, and the Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in February 2022.

