Withdrawal of Henrik and Daniel Sedin's shirt: the five best moments of the legendary Vancouver Canucks races

Henrik and Daniel Sedin were two of the most unique players in the history of the NHL, and the Vancouver Canucks will honor their all-time scoring leaders by retiring No. 33 and No. 22 on Wednesday.

The Canucks went out of their way to select the two Sedin twins in the 1999 NHL draft, and paid the franchise in kind by playing 17 years only for the Canucks. Along the way, both Henrik and Daniel surpassed the 1,000-point mark and played more than 1,300 NHL games. Henrik, the creator of the game, assumed the Vancouver captaincy and owns the most assists in the club's history (830). Daniel, the scorer, served as an alternate captain and scored the most goals in the history of Canucks (393).

The Sedin never won a Stanley Cup with Vancouver, but they are linked to the franchise in a way that few other players can be. Only 11 players in league history played more games with a franchise. In other words, the Sedin They are The Canucks

From their amazing teamwork and their ability to reduce the disk level to such a similar level, they amazed the NHL for almost two decades.

Sporting News has the five best moments of the legendary career of Henrik and Daniel:

The Canucks recruit Henrik and Daniel in second and third place overall – June 26, 1999

Former Vancouver general manager Brian Burke organized an impressive all-time display of draft day maneuvers to acquire both Sedins. The twins had made it clear before the draft that they would like to play for the same team, but no club had two selections in the top five of that year's draft: Henrik and Daniel were too promoted to fall below fifth place overall.

Vancouver, of course, had the third overall selection in & # 39; 99, and Burke made it clear that he intended to write a Sedin. He then changed defender Bryan McCabe and a future first-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for the fourth overall pick, then changed the fourth overall pick and two subsequent draft picks with the Tampa Bay Lightning for No. 1 spot, and finally changed No. 1 for No. 2, allowing the Atlanta Thrashers to recruit first with the assurance that they would not take Sedin.

It was absolutely worth it.

& # 39; The Shift & # 39; – October 13, 2007, vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Canucks, both Sedin twins included, surrounded the Edmonton Oilers in their own area during a power play for more than two consecutive minutes in an impressive display.

Daniel Sedin scored the goal that ended almost three minutes after the turn with a pass from his brother. It was the first of two goals that the twins connected in that game.

The last Sedin game in Vancouver: April 5, 2018 against Arizona Coyotes

The Sedin created some magic for the last time in the last game they played in front of the local Canucks crowd.

Timely, Daniel scored two of Vancouver's four goals against the Arizona Coyotes that night, including the extra time winner. And who provided assistance in these two objectives? Henrik, of course, as well as his teammate Alexander Edler.

Bounce pass on the final boards: February 24, 2013, against Detroit Red Wings

This seems like a set play by the Sedins, but that doesn't make it less impressive.

Against the Red Wings in 2013, Henrik threw the disc into the Detroit defensive zone before reaching the red line in the center of the ice, risking an ice call if Daniel didn't arrive on time. However, the apparent telepathy of the twins took over; Daniel beat the Red Wings defender to the disc because his brother placed it perfectly, effectively bouncing off the endboards directly in front of the net.

Naturally, Henrik helped Daniel's two goals in this game.

Twin telepathy at its finest: April 10, 2010 against Calgary Flames

There may not be a better example of the almost telepathic ability of the Sedin twins to read where the other was on the ice than this Daniel's goal in his last game of the 2009-10 regular season.

The then Vancouver defender, Christian Erhoff, sends the disk to the net from the blue line of attack. Henrik intercepts the pass from the point of confrontation on the left side and redirects the disk directly to his brother, who had cut the front of the net. Henrik accomplished this with his back to Daniel, almost like a quarterback in front of a football receiver.

While it is likely to be an established play, a great deal of skill is needed to achieve that pass; Never mind the fact that Daniel scores the goal by throwing his stick between his legs. Both Sedins finished the game with four points, and Daniel finished a hat trick on the play.

Poor, poor Miikka Kiprusoff.