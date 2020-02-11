Prince William Y Kate Middleton visited the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday along with Prince carlos Y Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to Real editor of ITV News Chris ship, the major royalty took the train from London to Loughborough. Once they arrived, the four family members toured the facilities and learned about the organization's efforts to help wounded military personnel.

At one time, the Duke of Cambridge played a little wheelchair basketball. After missing some shots, his father pushed him forward and gave an encouraging squeeze on his shoulders. Once he scored, he received a round of applause.

Despite the low temperatures, the Duchess of Cambridge remained warm with a Alexander McQueen jacket and a matching skirt. She complemented her look with a pair of black suede heels from the Ralph Lauren collection and a wicca leather clutch from Alexander McQueen. As for Camilla, he fought the winter weather by wearing a green set of three pieces. She finished off her look with a black hat. William and Charles looked handsome in suits and ties.