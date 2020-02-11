Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder will be "bigger,quot; and will have an "advantage,quot; for the change of coach of Tyson Fury | Boxing News

"Every time a coach and a fighter who have done such wonderful things together are divided, it has to be an advantage for the next opponent."

















0:37



Peter Fury: & # 39; Wilder can be removed & # 39;

Peter Fury: & # 39; Wilder can be removed & # 39;

Deontay Wilder was "unusually light,quot; in his first fight with Tyson Fury, but will be "bigger and stronger,quot; for the rematch, coach Jay Deas said.

Wilder again defends the WBC heavyweight title against Fury on February 22 in Las Vegas.

Wilder weighed 212 pounds (15o 2 pounds) before his original meeting, which ended in a draw, three stones less than his rival.

"One of the problems with the first fight is that Deontay was so excited that he was not eating well. He came unusually light," Deas said. Sky sports.

"He weighed 209 pounds (14st 13lbs) on the night of the fight; when he knocked down Fury in the last round, it would have been 200lbs (14st 4lbs), essentially a cruiserweight.

"We don't want that. We want Deontay to be bigger and stronger."

Peter Fury, the uncle and former coach of the challenger, said previously Sky sports: "If Wilder enters with the same weight he had in his last fight, I think it's a great advantage for Tyson."

"I think Wilder had little weight for that fight."

"Take it in a dog fight and use up your energy, especially in the second half of the fight."

"He must use his size, he must use his weight, especially if Wilder is about the same weight as him."

0:25 Joshua says an offer of & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Wilder to a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title Joshua says an offer of & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Wilder to a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title

Peter Fury led his nephew to win the Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight world championship but, when Tyson returned from a break of almost three years, Ben Davison was his coach.

Davison was in Fury's corner for the first fight against Wilder, but has since been replaced by Sugarhill Steward.

Wilder's coach Deas said: "Every time a coach and a fighter who have done such wonderful things together separate, it has to be an advantage for the next opponent."

"Chemistry is not a thing overnight.

"Ben wasn't just Tyson's coach: he was a brother, a confidant, a friend, a therapist. Those kinds of men don't come every day."

"I think a lot about Ben: for someone as young as him, he is incredibly efficient and strategic. Learn the complexities and nuances better than the people who have been in this game for decades. Ben's potential is unlimited."

"I enjoyed the challenge (against Ben). I know that Ben saw every little detail, so I had to do the same."

On Fury's new coach Steward, Deas said: "He's a good coach who comes from a good pedigree at Kronk gym. But this is a great fight he's getting into."

Preparation for the rematch has been dominated by Fury's insistence that he will knock Wilder out in two rounds.

Deas encouraged Fury to take risks: "That is good for me. When you take a risk, they are called opportunities for a reason. Their risk reward increases at both ends: there is a chance of success but the likelihood of you being left open ".