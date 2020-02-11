Why Jennifer Aniston is convinced that the best is yet to come

In case someone requires any proof that (insert age) is really new (insert the age that everyone accepts is desirable), you just need to look Jennifer Aniston.
Because it would be difficult to argue that the actress and executive producer of Apple TV + the Morning program He is not living his best life since he entered a new decade a year ago. Satisfy a new television series that gives you a torrent of praise? Check. Thriving friendships and enviable healthy relationships with previous partners? Yep. Enough unparalleled popularity to make everyone go crazy when they finally signed up for Instagram? Uh Huh
He even abandoned his tried and true LBD at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, having a Dior satin blank moment. Both better and really stand out by accepting his first SAG in 24 years, the incredible amount of time since Friends caught The Actor for the outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series.
"I'm just shaking," he told E! Jason Kennedy minutes later. "I didn't expect that. I'm very excited."
At this point, however, we would argue that the 51-year-old woman should know that almost anything she wants is possible. (Then maybe I should start working on that birthday wish).
Because while she allowed people to have feelings about turning 50 The New York Times In September, "There is so much fatality around that number," for the actress, the historic birthday was just a recognition of how long she has been killing him as a successful Hollywood veteran. "I am entering what I feel is one of the most creatively rewarding periods of my life," he told the newspaper. "Seriously, I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's about to bloom."
Add prescience to your skills list.
Kevin Mazur / VF17 / WireImage
The actress raised in New York City began her year by hugging old and new friends at her birthday party, former Brad Pitt Y John mayer and current Morning program co-star Reese witherspoon among those who circulate in the back bar and the pool area in their beloved Sunset Tower.
And it could be argued that she finished 50 in exactly the same way, her and Pitt's SAGs now meet the legend, their brief embrace has been dissected from all angles.
"We've all grown up together. We've really done it and it feels like a fun night to celebrate and cheer each other up and keep working," he said. Extra of the meeting and the night as a whole. "You really don't have that much life, so it's nice to go out and put on a pretty dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going."
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner
And in the middle he did some incredible things, any of which would have been at the top of our year at the highlight of the review.
There it was where he met everyone friends the co-stars in person maybe for the first time since they finished their decade-long career in 2004. "We all had a time window, so we all got together," he said. Howard Stern. "We laughed a lot,quot;.
That initial meeting, shared in the brand new Instagram of Aniston, only increased the yearning for an official meeting before the camera and, whether due to the non-stop appeal of the fans or the actress who leads the charge, it seems that we are at least a little closer to something happening, potentially even a TV special with characters like Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry Y David Schwimmer with creators Marta Kaufman and David Crane.
And why shouldn't Aniston finally make it possible? She already conquered Instagram on her first outing, logging into the social networking site in October after years of insisting that it was not her problem. Of course, the star basically broke the whole thing with the number of fans who rushed to consider her a friend, if not IRL, at least online.
She didn't want to break it, although she wasn't so upset about shooting the 20 million followers mark in November.
She was also honored as the village icon in the E! People & # 39; s Choice Awards, organized a Friendsgiving with friends Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Will arnett and ex-husband Justin TherouxHe called in 2020 with a group trip to Cancun, got a nod to the Golden Globe, shared champagne with Beyoncé Y Jay Z and I enjoyed any number of goddess circles with a team of close friends that includes best friend Courteney Cox.
And that was just last winter.
However, for the 30-year-old Hollywood veterinarian, nothing has been as rewarding as his return to the small screen. Save for some places for guests in 30 rocks and the Cox series Dirt Y cougar city, had stayed away from television for most of a decade and a half, legitimately cautious that nothing came close to his previous experience in one of the most beloved comedies of all time.
"friends it was really the gift of a lifetime and I wouldn't be standing here without that amazing show and those other five amazing actors and with an audience that stayed with us for a decade, "he said while accepting his People's Choice Award at November,quot;. It has paved the way for everything I've had the opportunity to do since then. "
So why don't you come home?
Alberto Rodriguez / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
When he whispered to a former HBO executive that he was interested in revisiting television, "I said: & # 39; I just want to be part of something great, I don't care where it lands & # 39;" he reminded The New York Times. "Because God knows, the movies have been great and have been horrible, so you just don't know."
He came calling with something quite amazing: the rights he had acquired for The top of the morning, Brian StelterHe is very excited about the deep immersion in the world of morning programs, plus the interest of Witherspoon, his friend since his days of playing brothers in friends.
"We were very excited," Witherspoon said of his initial conversations, each of which he signed as executive producers and actors, Aniston accepted the role of Alex Levy, a morning host who dealt with the consequences of his coanchor's missteps. masculine, a part that she is called the most complex to date.
"The program gives you a glimpse behind the curtain of many things: what is needed to carry out a morning program, the unique lifestyle of these presenters, the obsession with the culture of celebrities and humanity in the midst of the corruption,quot;. she told october Fashion. "In addition, we are addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace, during all these years. We are looking at the ways in which we have all normalized this behavior and how we are all by-products. from our environment, having grown up with sexism encoded in our message, whether extreme or subtle. "
When he learned that it was Apple who had emerged victorious from the bidding war, acquiring the timely drama as the crown jewel in his new broadcast service, "Reese and I had this moment of pinching," he said. Fashion. "The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, with a beautiful piece of that cake that we really earned and deserved. We had a great toast to that."
Then he went to work, following the anchors in Good morning america and chatting Diane Sawyer in everything, from his wardrobe to his consumption of Red Bull, with the hope of creating a character in his own likeness. Throughout the seven months of filming of the first season, his fingerprints were in almost every aspect of the program, and the star provided direction on his character's wardrobe, apartment decoration and reading options.
"It took me time to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my job," he explained to the Times. "I have failed. I have succeeded. I have overcome. You know that I have stayed. I am still here."
Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
And this opportunity to make decisions is more than won. "Fifty was the first time I thought, & # 39; Well, that number & # 39;", he shared with Fashion. "I don't know what it is because I don't feel different. Things aren't closing in any way. I feel physically amazing. So it's strange that he is suddenly telegraphed in a way that is like," You look amazing for your age. " I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and talk. "
Beyond the fact that Aniston looks great, final point, he has found a lot to celebrate about his new state. "Women were never allowed to have power," he told the magazine. "Power seems sexy to me today, as well as women's intelligence and how capable and creative they are."
She intends to continue flexing all of the above in the foreseeable future. After mentioning his 98-year-old grandmother, Aniston was asked if he expected that kind of longevity. "I am interested in living at the age I am supposed to be," she replied. "As long as I prosper."
Really, it is difficult to imagine a world in which she will not be.
