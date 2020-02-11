Who won Iowa? Here is why the AP has not declared a winner.

On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, how can it be that there is not yet a winner of the Iowa committees last week?

The final results of the Democratic caucus were announced Sunday night, after the Iowa Democratic Party made a series of corrections to an account initially delayed for several days. However, that is not the end of the bill, as Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg exercised their right on Monday to ask the state party to review its results report again. .

In the midst of these delays in obtaining the data and after observing irregularities in the results once they arrived, The Associated Press decided that it cannot declare a winner in the first contest to decide the candidate of the Democratic Party to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

For the AP to decide not to declare a result one week after the end of the vote is very unusual. Here are some answers to the questions about the decision, the context in which it was taken and the following:

WHAT IS BEHIND THE AP DECISION? ARE NOT ALL RESULTS?

After the publication of new results of the Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday night, Buttigieg leads Sanders by a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

That is in the recount of what is known as equivalent state delegates, which is the result of a caucus that AP uses to declare a winner. Buttigieg has two equivalent state delegates more than Sanders, of 2,152 counted.

Those numbers could still change.

The candidates had until 1 p.m. EST on Monday to request a recanvas, and Sanders' campaign did. A recanvass is not a count, but a verification of the vote count to ensure that the results were added correctly. And after that recanvass is completed, campaigns have the option of paying a real count.

All that means that it could still be several days before the results in Iowa are, in fact, final.

And even then, the AP still can't summon the race.

"Even when the vote count in Iowa comes to an end, it may not be completely accurate," said David Scott, deputy associate editor of AP who oversees the coverage of the poll and election cooperative. "We continue to see irregularities in the results provided by the Iowa Democratic Party and, unless they are resolved, we will not be able to call the race."

WHY IS ALL THIS TALKING ABOUT DELEGATES? DIDN'T THE WINNERS WIN MOST VOTES?

Unlike a government-run primary election, with secret ballots at polling places, the Iowa assemblies are an event run by the Iowa Democratic Party. The people of Iowa meet in high school gyms, public libraries and Coffee shops and, in front of neighbors and friends, family and strangers, they are grouped into groups that support each of the candidates.

Until this year, the only reported results of that process were a count of the number of delegates to the state convention, or "equivalent of state delegates," granted to each candidate.

For the first time, the party in 2020 published three sets of its caucus results: adding the "first alignment,quot; and the "final alignment,quot; of the caucusgoers to the number of "equivalent state delegates,quot; each candidate received.

During the assemblies, voters who arrived at their site filled out a card listing their first option; those results determined the "first alignment,quot;. Caucus attendees whose first-choice candidate failed to obtain at least 15% of the votes on their caucus site could change their support for a different candidate. Once they did, the results were tabulated again to determine the "final alignment,quot; of the caucus site.

Sanders leads Buttigieg by 3.5 percentage points in the first lineup and 1.5 points in the second lineup.

But the AP has always declared the winner of the Iowa assemblies based on the equivalent of state delegates, which are calculated from the final alignment votes. This is because the Democrats elect their general candidate based on the delegates.

While the first alignment and final alignment provide an idea of ​​the process, the equivalents of state delegates have a more direct relationship with the metric that the Democrats use to elect their nominees: delegates to the national party convention.

So who gets the most national delegates?

Iowa rewards 41 national delegates in its assemblies. As it is, Buttigieg is 13 and Sanders is 12. Behind are Elizabeth Warren with eight, Joe Biden with six and Amy Klobuchar with one.

The 41st and final delegate of Iowa will go to the overall winner. While the State party said Sunday that it belongs to Buttigieg, the committee will not formally end until Sanders requests the recanvas, and any potential recount to follow, is complete.

For that reason, the PA is not yet assigning that final delegate in its results report.

So what happened to the count? ARE THERE NO ELECTION CONTROLS IN THE PLACE?

The notification of the results of the caucus in Iowa this year was marred by multiple problems: technological problems with the mobile phone application used to collect data from the caucus sites, an overwhelming amount of calls to the party's backup telephone system and a subsequent delay of several days in reporting. The results.

An AP review of the results provided by the Iowa Democratic Party also found numerous results from the venue that contained errors or were inconsistent with the party's rules. For example, dozens of venues reported more final alignment votes than the first alignment votes, which is not possible according to party rules. In an enclosure in Polk County, home of the capital of the state of Des Moines, party data showed that no candidate won any vote in the first lineup but 215 votes in the final lineup.

In some other venues, the candidates obtained equivalent state delegates even though the officials registered them as not receiving votes in the final alignment.

Iowa party officials said there are reasons for the discrepancies that would not have changed the amount of equivalent state delegates granted to each candidate. But they did not confirm the cause of the discrepancies in the individual enclosures.

There were also a handful of enclosures in which officials granted the most equivalent candidates for state delegates than were available to win.

The Iowa Democratic Party responded by collecting paper records of the results and comparing them to the numbers reported by the volunteers who run the individual caucus sites. The results released on Sunday night included subsequent revisions.

But the updated results left in place the problems with the complicated mathematics used to calculate the results instead. This is because, according to party leaders, fixing the mathematics in the paper records, signed by the leader of the constituency, the secretary and the representatives of each campaign present, would violate the law.

THE AP HAS NOT CALLED A CAREER BEFORE?

Yes, although it is rare. When it happens, it is usually because a very closed race is directed to a recanvas or a recount.

The most notable example was in the year 2000, when the results of the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore were too close to reach the end of the election night. The AP decided not to call the race for any of the candidates. The resulting counting dispute finally reached the Supreme Court, which effectively opened the way for Bush to become president.

In 2019, the AP declared the election for governor of Kentucky as "too close to the call,quot; when the election night count ended with now former Republican governor Matt Bevin by 5,000 votes of the more than 1.4 million cast. Bevin requested a new evaluation of the results, and AP only summoned the race after he admitted that he is now governor. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

The AP makes its data-based race calls every year with the utmost care. With an extensive vote counting device across the country, the AP summons about 7,000 races in a year of presidential elections. His career calls are used by the media on both sides of the political spectrum and have been considered highly reliable for years.