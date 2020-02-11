Who will play QB for Saints in 2020? Classification of the 7 scenarios for Drew Brees, Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater

The NFL 2020 offseason is primarily about quarterbacks and free agency, and no NFL team is dealing with a wider range of results on that front than the Saints when they enter the spring.

%MINIFYHTMLb1fa1c1bf635bad021979772fe15716c11% %MINIFYHTMLb1fa1c1bf635bad021979772fe15716c12%

New Orleans has had a Big Easy solution in the most important position of the game for 14 years with Drew Brees. But now, for the first time in the era of Sean Payton that began with the offensive-minded coach who joined Brees in 2006, the Saints have to consider major changes.

Brees is a free agent with no restrictions pending. So is the best QB Teddy Bridgewater. Taysom Hill, a quadruple extraordinary threat, will become a restricted free agent.

Any of those QB can start for the Saints next season. All the New Orleans scenarios are detailed here, from the most likely (and the simplest) to the least likely (and the most complicated).

MORE: The 50 best free agents for 2020

1. Brees does not retire; The hill stays; Bridgewater sheets

Brees takes time to decide on his future. The later, the more they accept the Saints that could be hanging at 41 instead of spending another year in hopes of taking them to a second Super Bowl.

If Brees returns (still the most likely scenario), he will be online to cost between $ 10 million and $ 20 million against the salary limit. The Saints will make your new agreement more friendly to the team in terms of capitalization space and will release significantly more than its current number of approximately $ 9.4 million. But they will need some cuts on the list to make it work, and it's not that Brees's return allows them to go to a veteran spending spree.

That should mean that the team cannot afford to sign Bridgewater, the 27-year-old who returned in a year as a rookie, $ 7.25 million to remain Brees No. 2 in 2019. Given the strong initial season Bridgewater for an injured Brees, during which the Saints were 5-0 and rated 99.1 as a passer, and considering an open market created for a QB carousel, you will surely see a significant salary increase.

Drew Brees and Taysom Hill https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7c/e5/drew-brees-taysom-hill-021119-getty-ftr_1k4y941nobsx71aydytu1hn07x.jpg?t=883373704,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Saints cannot afford it, especially because they are so in love with Hill, who turns 30 in August. Hill will be much cheaper (between $ 4.6 million and $ 4.8 million in the highest bid) and easier to maintain, and Payton believes it has an initial potential of QB.

In this scenario, Brees probably gives him one more chance with a talented NFC contender and imparts a little more wisdom to Hill before establishing him to take the position as No. 1 in New Orleans in 2021.

2. Brees retires; The hill stays; Bridgewater sheets

Don't be surprised, then, to see Brees walk away and leave Hill as the initial QB. Even without a Brees contract, it will be a challenge for the Saints to sign Bridgewater at the same lucrative level (about $ 27 million per season) in relation to what it could get in the open market.

Unless Bridgewater settled for a significantly smaller amount to ensure that it would obtain the keys of a now winning Saints team instead of a smaller team, it can be assumed that Hill would begin in 2020.

The Saints in this scenario would probably need to cover their bets in QB with a somewhat high draft selection.

3. Brees retires; Bridgewater and Hill stay

The Saints are prepared to stay with Brees and Hill, so why not continue with Bridgewater and Hill? If they can reach a manageable agreement with Bridgewater, and if they believe they are better positioned to help them keep winning as a starter, this should be the play. Hill would remain the dangerous Swiss army knife that has been for his offense.

Money aside, this comes down to how much the Saints believe Bridgewater is a QB option in the upper half. They know they cannot give you a type of QB bridge contract with Hill as a contingency plan for 2021.

4. Brees does not retire; Bridgewater and Hill leave

The Saints could not go with Brees and not have a succession plan in the near future at home, right? Of course they could. Bridgewater is still too expensive for them in this scenario, with the additional turn of another team that aggressively signs Hill on an offer sheet and New Orleans refuses to match.

Let's say the Saints tender Hill at the middle level at around $ 3.3 million. As Payton has suggested, another team that covets Hill's skill set might be willing to hit that number and the second-round recruitment selection required in compensation. Tender Hill at the highest level changes that, because then it increases its compensation value in addition to salary for a first-round pick.

This scenario occurs if the Saints cannot pay or are not sold in Bridgewater, and someone wants Hill more than they want. They would look for a veteran backup successor who can work in the Payton system (Marcus Mariota?) Or recruit the apparent heir of Brees until the first round, where they currently choose 24th overall.

Drew Brees https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/20/d/drew-brees-12162019-getty-ftrjpg_1vggkpaci3zet1lhcq02msa3k8.jpg?t=303412735,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



5. Brees retires; Bridgewater and Hill leave

Call this the tabula rasa scenario, since Payton would need to restart his entire QB room.

This means that the Saints are warm in Bridgewater as a long-term solution and exaggerate how much they value Hill to try to get a first-round pick for him. The Saints could immerse themselves in veteran QB options in free agency (think of Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill or Jameis Winston) or be more aggressive in designing their franchise option (Tua Tagovailoa?) With a possible big exchange in the first round.

If they feel strong enough about a top rookie prospect that can start immediately, Saints who take advantage of that contract to stay charged in other positions would be the preferred route instead of signing an expensive veteran in free agency.

6. Brees retires; Bridgewater stays; Hill leaves

It is difficult to see a situation in which the Saints feel comfortable wasting at the level necessary to lock up Bridgewater.

They are much more likely to consider Hill the most valuable investment at a much cheaper price.

7. Brees does not retire; Bridgewater stays; Hill leaves

Forget this scenario. Considerable contracts for both Brees and Bridgewater would be too much to carry the Saints' books, even if the other team's offer sheet for Hill is twice its highest offer value (about $ 10 million).

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

The saints get their QB another star receiver

Hill says he wants to continue playing and complementing Brees. At the same time, he wants to have the opportunity to demonstrate that it can be a full-time franchise QB, much more than an effective pass / run / reception / block Taysom of all exchanges.

In case scenario No. 1 develops, Hill will probably get his two wishes: one year as a backup for Brees before he was shot alone a year later.