Who is Arvind Kejriwal, the man who defeated Modi's BJP in Delhi? The | News

Arvind Kejriwal, an anti-corruption politician turned into a crusader, is on his way to being re-elected in the capital of India, New Delhi, as his Aam Aadmi Party (Common Man Party) headed for a crushing victory over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When counting state polls on Tuesday, data from the Electoral Commission of India showed that the AAP party, led by the current Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal, led 57 of 70 seats.

Kejriwal, 51, is a former bureaucrat and tax inspector who helped launch AAP in 2012 to rid the Indian political system and the government of corruption and inefficiency.

The symbol of his party, a broom, and his promise to sweep the graft administration has shocked the nearly 20 million inhabitants of New Delhi. His party won 67 of 70 seats in the 2015 elections.

In the past five years, Kejriwal has promoted policies favorable to the poor, has arranged state schools and has provided health services and free public services.

Kejriwal has previously stated that he and his movement are not "married to any ideology but to problem solving."

The AAP was founded in 2012 after national anti-corruption protests led by self-proclaimed Gandhian Anna Hazare. The protests were triggered after a series of corruption scandals worth billions of dollars under the then government headed by the Congress party.

Kejriwal rose to political fame after defeating the three-time chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dixit, in the 2013 assembly elections.

Delhi's new prime minister promises to eliminate corruption

But his first term as prime minister lasted only 49 days and ended in chaos when he resigned due to delays in the introduction of an anti-corruption ombudsman for whom he was pressing.

In 2015, he swore a second term after his party won 67 of 70 seats in the assembly elections.

Kejriwal is a native of the northern Indian state of Haryana. He studied Mechanical Engineering in one of the main educational institutions of India, the Indian Institute of Technology.

A man with unpretentious glasses, with little flashy pants and shirt, knocks on doors, patiently listening to people from an indescribable town in Delhi who talk about the lack of water and other comforts with concern.

He does not promise miracles, but campaigns for change.

Kejriwal's popularity in the slums of Delhi rivals that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 69, the son of a tea vendor who has carved out the image of a village man.

In a 2014 interview with Al Jazeera, Kejriwal said: "Narendra Modi is not only a threat to the secular fabric of India but also to the international image of the country. His rhetoric about Pakistan, Bangladesh and China are just a few examples."