Who could be part of the England team for the 2023 World Cup in India? The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLc347b71744b6cdafbd5aa787acbf18b211% %MINIFYHTMLc347b71744b6cdafbd5aa787acbf18b212%





%MINIFYHTMLc347b71744b6cdafbd5aa787acbf18b213% %MINIFYHTMLc347b71744b6cdafbd5aa787acbf18b214% England captain Eoin Morgan shows the World Cup trophy at Lord & # 39; s in 2019

%MINIFYHTMLc347b71744b6cdafbd5aa787acbf18b215% %MINIFYHTMLc347b71744b6cdafbd5aa787acbf18b216%

England has just completed its first ODI series as reigning world champions, with three more years to defend its 50-year title.

Only Australia, together with the West Indies team that triumphed in the first two editions of the World Cup, have achieved consecutive successes.

However, England's management will already have an eye on following the example in the 2023 tournament in India, so who could be the 15 players in charge of that task?

We look at our crystal ball to suggest a possible England team …

JOFRA ARCHER (Sussex)

The new boy on the block in the 2019 tournament, Archer's scorching pace proved to be a powerful weapon and the way he maintained his courage in the Super Over to seal England's victory in the final makes it an automatic choice.

TOM BANTON (Somerset)

Having made his name as a destructive T20 starter, Banton received his 50-year debut against South Africa this month, but could be firmly integrated into the 50-plus lineup for England by 2023.

JOS BUTTLER (Lancs, capt)

While Buttler's future as a test wicketkeeper has been the subject of serious scrutiny, few would question its value for the side of the white ball, either behind the stumps or with the bat. Likely to succeed Eoin Morgan as a patron.

Jos Buttler played a vital role in the success of the England World Cup in 2019

SAM CURRAN (Surrey)

Curran has only made a handful of appearances in ODI to date, without breaking any trees, but his history of limitations in Surrey suggests that he will certainly be in the mix. The variety of a bowling option on the left arm could also be valuable.

TOM CURRAN (Surrey)

The depth of England's bowling riches left Elder Curran cooling his heels during last summer's tournament, but his economy rate and experience in Indian conditions make it less likely to occur in 2023.

RYAN HIGGINS (Gloucs)

With no ceiling at present, the all-terrain Gloucestershire could make its way to setting accounts with an attractive combination of persistent medium pace and the ability to deploy some explosive blows in the last stages of an entry.

Ryan Higgins, the all-terrain Gloucestershire, could be pushing for a call from England in the near future

WILL JACKS (Surrey)

A former England Under-19 World Cup captain, young Surrey can fit anywhere in the batting order, with a healthy attack rate of 95.65 in over 50 cricket, and also offers an option outside of Turn that could be useful in India.

SAQIB MAHMOOD (Lancs)

The Lancashire rapper only made his ODI debut last week, but he has the ability to vary his pace and move the ball. He was the main wicket player in the Royal London Cup last year, indicating that the format of more than 50 years suits him.

1:45 Eoin Morgan says England is showing many promises, but needs to develop more cruelty after they won in the Wanderers for just two wickets Eoin Morgan says England is showing many promises, but needs to develop more cruelty after they won in the Wanderers for just two wickets

MATT PARKINSON (Lancs)

Like his county colleague, Parkinson is a newcomer to the international scene of limited limitations, but there should be a vacancy that turns his legs by the time 2023 arrives, when Adil Rashid will be almost 35 years old.

OLLIE POPE (Surrey)

The 22-year-old has not yet made his ODI debut, but his temperament and fluent play this winter have surely secured his place on the side of the Test and there seems to be little to stop him to make a successful transition to the format of more than 50.

HAMIDULLAH QADRI (Kent)

A long shot, maybe. The Afghanistan-born spin-off is still a teenager, but he looked like a good prospect in the recent U19 World Cup and was impressed enough in Derbyshire to convince Kent that it was worth attracting him south.

Hamidullah Qadri (right) celebrates a wicket with his U19 England teammate Tom Clark

JOE ROOT (Yorkshire)

While maintaining its form, it is difficult to imagine that Root's hunger for the challenge lessens and his experience not only in the last World Cup, but in all areas, should be greatly advantageous for England.

JASON ROY (Surrey)

He may or may not return to the side of the Test, but it seems inconceivable that England will go to the next tournament without Roy, a batter who can take the game away from the opposition, at the top of the order.

Jason Roy has appeared in 87 ODI

BEN STOKES (Durham)

Hero of England on that unforgettable day against New Zealand last summer, it could be said that Stokes would be worth his place simply as a batter or bowler. Maybe even just for his fielding. Again, nailed in 2023, if fitness allows.

MARK WOOD (Durham)

Like his fellow Stokes, if he can maintain good health, the relentless pace and accuracy of the fast bowler means that surely, at 33, he will be one of the first names on the England team sheet.