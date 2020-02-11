Who are the wanted by the ICC on Darfur? The | News

%MINIFYHTML86e11866bb3f6b414cd3414e422c7ca911% %MINIFYHTML86e11866bb3f6b414cd3414e422c7ca912%

The transitional authorities in Sudan have agreed that all those sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged atrocities in Darfur must appear before the Hague court.

The list of suspects includes Omar al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan who was overthrown last year in the face of mass protests against his 30-year term.

%MINIFYHTML86e11866bb3f6b414cd3414e422c7ca913% %MINIFYHTML86e11866bb3f6b414cd3414e422c7ca914%

Al-Bashir, who in December was sentenced by a two-year Sudanese court arrested for corruption, is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, charges he denies.

%MINIFYHTML86e11866bb3f6b414cd3414e422c7ca915% %MINIFYHTML86e11866bb3f6b414cd3414e422c7ca916%

The ICC opened its investigation into Darfur in June 2005 following a referral to the court by the UN Security Council. An estimated 300,000 people died in the conflict that broke out in the region in 2003. The Al-Bashir government had said the death toll was exaggerated.

Who are the accused and what are they accused of?

Omar al-Bashir

Who is he?

Born in 1944, al-Bashir came to power in a military coup in 1989 and ruled Sudan until 2019, when he was overthrown by the army after months of demonstrations against his government. He was the first acting head of state accused by the ICC.

Warrant :

The ICC first issued an arrest warrant against al-Bashir on March 4, 2009 and again on July 12, 2010.

Charges :

Five counts of crimes against humanity: murder; extermination; forced transfer; torture; and rape.

Two charges of war crimes: intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as such or against individual civilians who do not participate in hostilities; and looting.

Three charges of genocide: genocide on killing, genocide on causing serious bodily or mental harm and genocide on deliberately inflicting on each target group the calculated living conditions to cause the physical destruction of the group.

State:

Not in the custody of the ICC.

Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein

Who is he?

Hussein, one of al-Bashir's closest assistants, was Minister of the Interior and special representative of the president in Darfur. Later he also served as defense minister.

Warrant:

March 1, 2012.

March 1, 2012. Charges:

Seven charges of crimes against humanity: persecution; murder; forced transfer; rape; inhuman acts; prison or severe deprivation of liberty; and torture

Six counts of war crimes: murder; attacks against a civilian population; destruction of property; rape; spoliation; and indignation for personal dignity.

State:

Not in the custody of the ICC.

Ahmad Muhammad Harun

Who is he?

Born in 1964 (approximately), Harun served as interior minister of state between 2003 and 2005. He later held several other official positions, including the state's minister of humanitarian affairs.

Warrant :

The ICC issued an arrest warrant on April 27, 2007.

Charges :

Twenty charges of crimes against humanity: murder; persecution; forced population transfer; rape; inhuman acts; prison or severe deprivation of liberty; and torture

Twenty-two counts of war crimes: murder; attacks against the civilian population; destruction of property; rape; spoliation; and indignation for personal dignity.

State:

Not in the custody of the ICC.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-al-Rahman (Ali Kushayb)

Charges:

Twenty-two charges of crimes against humanity: murder; deportation or forced population transfer; imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of the fundamental norms of international law; torture; persecution; inhuman acts of inflicting serious bodily injury and suffering.

Twenty-eight war crimes charges: violence against life and the person; outrage against personal dignity, particularly humiliating and degrading treatment; intentionally direct an attack against a civilian population; spoliation; rape; destroying or confiscating property.

State:

Not in the custody of the ICC.

Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourain