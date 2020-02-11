Where are Jenelle Evans and David Eason amid rumors of reconciliation

They are Jenelle Evans Y David Eason putting your divorce plans on hold? Not so fast…

First Teenage mother Star and her separated husband, who announced their separation at the end of 2019, have been generating rumors of reconciliation in recent days after being discovered together in Tennessee. However, in the midst of all the speculation, E! News learned that Jenelle and David "have no plans,quot; to meet romantically.

%MINIFYHTML9c08712b1155853d39542dcf252dedc511% %MINIFYHTML9c08712b1155853d39542dcf252dedc512%

"Despite being with David in Nashville, divorce is still happening," a source tells E! News. "There is no real change in the situation of their relationship. They are co-raising."

Janelle and David are parents of Ensley Eason, while the reality star is also the mother of Jace Evans Y Kaiser Griffith.

"They have no plans to get back together. Jenelle was in North Carolina last month taking some of her things out of her house. David was visiting Nashville to see Ensley," the source adds. "Jenelle and David get along, but they are working on their communication and relationship for Ensley's sake. They are not reconciling."