What you should know about the New Hampshire 2020 primary

A week after the debacle of the Iowa caucus, the nation casts its first votes of the 2020 primary cycle on Tuesday in New Hampshire After months of buying for the right candidate In town halls and parties at home, voters here will weigh in the busy Democratic camp.

New Hampshire is celebrating 100 years celebrating the "first in the nation,quot; primaries this year, but it is not entirely clear how long the state will retain that designation. In recent years, some members of the Democratic Party have begun to complain that the lack of racial diversity in the state makes it unfit to be the first veterans of presidential candidates.

The state has already taken some measures to protect its "first in the nation,quot; status, passing legislation before the 1976 elections that would prevent other states from advancing to the state's primary elections. "The presidential primary elections will be held on the second Tuesday of March or on a date selected by the secretary of state that is seven days or more immediately before the date on which any other state will hold similar elections," says the law.

The candidates next door have historically had an excessive performance in the New Hampshire primary compared to the national results, a point that Joe Biden mentioned on Friday when he tried to minimize the expectations of a better performance here after the "instinctive blow,quot; that He acknowledged receiving from his room – finished in Iowa.

With the late entry of the former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, in the race, there are three candidates from neighboring states campaigning in New Hampshire for the Democratic nomination. The others are Vermont's favorite senator, Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

This year, they can have a slight advantage, with volunteer reinforcements, New England neighbors and a family media market. But that hasn't stopped Pete Buttigieg, from Indiana, and Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, from rising in the polls in recent days.

Since 1952, when the modern primaries of New Hampshire began, there have been 17 Democratic races. Seven of them included candidates from the three neighbors of the State of Granite: Massachusetts, Maine or Vermont. In those races, New Hampshire neighbors have won six times. In addition, two other times the candidates from neighboring states finished second.

The electorate

Former New Hampshire Secretary of State, Bill Gardner, has established his quadrennial prediction of 2020 primary participation at 420,000 voters (292,000 Democratic ballots and 128,000 Republican ballots). If it is done, that would be the largest number of votes cast in a presidential primary with an acting president.

However, in a phone call with journalists on Monday, New Hampshire Democratic President Ray Buckley said: "I don't think anyone is forecasting near the 2008 participation. I think we will have an excellent participation. It will certainly be more high than any other state in the entire nomination process. But there is no indication that we will match or be close to 2008. "

In New Hampshire, undeclared or independent voters, who represent 42% of the current electorate, can pick up a Democratic or Republican ballot on elementary day. There are more independent this cycle compared to 2016 (38%), the majority coming from the Republican Party.

In 2016, Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primaries by more than 22 points (56,838 votes). Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire against Donald Trump by only 0.3% (less than 2,700 votes). In New Hampshire alone, more than 4,400 wrote on behalf of Senator Bernie Sanders during the general election.

The candidates

Bernie Sanders: While a two-digit victory seems almost impossible this time, the Sanders campaign hopes to boost participation in every corner of the state, particularly on university campuses and in counties bordering Vermont.

State director Shannon Jackson says the campaign has tried to interact with voters across the state, including the least populated northern country. "We are proud to have knocked a ton of doors, going as high as Pittsfield and as far left as Lancaster, really pointing to the areas to knock on doors, and attracting people to the process that have never had their doors knocked." in before. "

The Sanders campaign, which won all cities except three in 2016, says its approach is more "comprehensive,quot; than "targeted," placing almost $ 6 million in ads in the three broadcast markets that border New Hampshire.

The Vermont senator has made multiple tours of the university campuses here, a "high priority,quot; for the campaign that calls his candidate the "oldest millennium."

Joe biden He has predicted that he will probably "get hit,quot; in New Hampshire. Biden has been lowering expectations for himself, and his campaign has been largely obscure in the air waves of New Hampshire, although the super PAC that supports him has been advertising on television this week.

Biden has one of the strongest substitute groups here, including former New Hampshire governor John Lynch, former New Hampshire congressman Carol Shea Porter and Granite State political advisor Billy Shaheen.

Biden's chief advisor, Terry Shumaker, says he feels that Biden can appeal to "the three,quot; types of independent voters: independents who tend to vote Democrats, independents who tend to vote Republicans and true independents. "I don't see our market as independent," he said, and acknowledged that "obviously, other candidates like Klobuchar and Buttigieg will also have some appeal to independents."

Biden is the only first-level candidate who has not held public events in the 10 counties of New Hampshire, omitting Carroll County.

As Pete Buttigieg He came out on top of the field in Iowa with Sanders, has seen a rapid increase in surveys here and an influx of new volunteers last weekend. His campaign in New Hampshire has 16 offices across the state, placing some outposts in post-industrial New Hampshire that may feel forgotten: Berlin, Claremont, Conway.

"Relational organization,quot; is a phrase that is frequently heard from the campaign, which has organized dozens of house parties in recent weeks to encourage "neighbor to neighbor,quot; persuasion.

In his final argument, Buttigieg brought together mayors and local leaders around his experience as mayor, to counter a Biden campaign recent attack announcement.

Elizabeth Warren He began knocking on doors early last summer in rural areas of the state, including Coos and Carroll County. The strategy attracted large crowds in demonstrations in more remote villages.

The Warren campaign has the built-in advantage of a Boston headquarters, just 45 minutes from the New Hampshire state line. It has an active presence on university campuses and in the southern part of the state. "There are certain areas of the state, university campuses, for example, Durham, Plymouth, Keene, that are important because Senator Sanders was really moved four years ago," Warren's supporter and DNC councilor Kathy Sullivan told Up News Info News . "On the southern level, those cities are very Republican, but there are still many Democratic and independent voters critical for any campaign."

The Warren team is widely recognized by lawmakers and local officials throughout the state for having one of the best organized and well-managed operations in New Hampshire, complete with its famous selfie lines.

Amy Klobuchar He has received the backing of the Union leader, Keene Sentinel and Portsmouth Herald, a complete sweep of local New Hampshire newspapers. During a post-debate campaign, the Klobuchar campaign collected a whopping $ 3 million in fundraising since this weekend's debate in New Hampshire. Since its strong performance in the debate, the follow-up of the surveys conducted by Up News Info Boston / Boston Globe / Suffolk University and the Emerson surveys show a last-minute increase for Klobuchar, which has jumped to third place.

The Klobuchar campaign has been serving half of the undecided voters who are still determined.

The Minnesota legislator has won the support of a large number of local leaders, including Councilwoman Deborah Pignatelli, former Attorney General Joe Foster and Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer.

That surrogate increase helped Klobuchar "level the playing field,quot; during his time in Washington during President Trump's impeachment trial.

Andrew Yang He began campaigning in New Hampshire two years ago, a move that the president of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Ray Buckley, says allowed the lesser known candidate to gain ground on the national stage. Yang has recruited out-of-state volunteer help, attracting support from podcasters, youtube celebrities, and full-time self-funded campaign volunteers who frequently travel with him through New Hampshire.

The campaign used successful fundraising campaigns for the third and fourth quarter to invest in digital and television advertising, spending more than any other candidate in the Boston media market, except Tom Steyer and Bernie Sanders. While struggling to fill vacant campaign positions in the fall, the upstart team now has 50 employees and 10 offices.

New Hampshire's chief advisor, Steve Marchand, says that Yang hopes to win the support of dissatisfied voters.

Last year, Yang said his campaign was over if he didn't perform well here: "If this doesn't leave New Hampshire, it dies."

Tom steyer He has visited the state less times than any top-ranking presidential candidate, spending a total of 16 days in the state of Granite.

In particular, the entrepreneur has invested more than any candidate in the New Hampshire waves, almost $ 20 million in total.

But he will skip elementary night here to launch a bus tour in the next state of early competition in the nation: Nevada.

At the end of 2019Michael Bennet abandoned all other state operations to double in New Hampshire, announcing that it would house 50 city councils in the last 10 weeks prior to New Hampshire Elementary. Together with supporter James Carville, the Colorado senator met that goal last weekend.

His focus on retail policy reflects the style of another Colorado senator and eventual winner of the New Hampshire primary, Gary Hart.

Deval Patrick Support buoys and labor organization of the State of the Bay. Despite a slow startPatrick's campaign resulted in 800 attendees at the annual Shaheen-McIntyre dinner. "I don't think you have to hate Republicans to be a good democrat," Patrick said, moving away from the condemnation of his rivals Mitch McConnell and the current administration.

Patrick organized the longest bus tour in this cycle's primary school: six days spanning the 10 counties during the Iowa assemblies.

Tulsi Gabbard He moved to New Hampshire, renting a house on the outskirts of Manchester for several months before elementary school. Approximately half of the New Hampshire cities that Gabbard has visited in New Hampshire backed Trump in 2016.

His anti-war message attracts fans from both ends of the political spectrum, including former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and former Ohio Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich. But she has struggled to attract a lot of support from the conventional Democratic voters who choose the candidate of her party.

His campaign opened his first field office last month in downtown Manchester, operated by 50 full-time volunteers in New Hampshire.

The Republicans

President Trump organizes a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on the eve of the primaries at the SNHU Arena. His last rally in New Hampshire took place only a few months ago on August 15, 2019 in the same place.

President Donald Trump is on the ballot. And although it is almost certain that the incumbent will win the Republican primaries, the Trump campaign team has been knocking on doors in New Hampshire for months, encouraging registered Republicans to vote in support of the president, who faces 16 opponents, including the Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The final weekend survey

Recent Up News Info Boston / Boston Globe / Suffolk University battlefield tracking surveys and Emerson polls show a post-debate increase for Amy Klobuchar, jumping to the third. Bernie Sanders maintains his leadership, followed by Pete Buttigieg.

Our latest Up News Info News Battleground Tracker poll has Sanders with 29% support among potential voters (up to two points of January) while Buttigieg is 25%, having won 12 points since then. Many of Buttigieg's recent earnings come at the expense of Joe Biden, who now has 12%. Elizabeth Warren is ahead of Biden with 17%, and Amy Klobuchar behind him with 10%.

The rules

There is no early voting in New Hampshire, but residents can register on election day at their polling place.

There are more than 300 voting centers in New Hampshire. Polls must open before 11 a.m. ET, but some open as early as 6 a.m. You can find a complete list here. In three small unincorporated places, Hart & # 39; s Location, Dixville Notch and Millsfield, voters open their polls at midnight and close them moments later, once everyone voted.

The Balsams Resort is seen in the village of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire on February 10, 2020, where the vote will take place at midnight to count the first primary votes in the nation, a tradition that began 60 years ago. Getty



Six thousand election officials, plus 50 investigators and attorneys from the New Hampshire attorney general's office will direct and supervise the voting centers. By law, city moderators must announce and publish the results before leaving each survey location.

The New Hampshire constitution requires that each precinct moderator announce publicly and publish the election results before leaving the polling places.

Electoral tabulations announced publicly by the moderator are delivered by the municipal secretaries to one of 36 locations throughout the state in a special envelope. At 5 am. On Wednesday morning, statewide police collect those envelopes and deliver them to the State House at 7 a.m. These results will be available by noon.

The results

New Hampshire officials anticipate a night of election results on Tuesday.

Candidates who accumulate more than 15% of the total votes are rewarded delegates. New Hampshire has 33 delegates: 16 are divided between the two districts of the New Hampshire Congress and were elected on January 25, 2020. These eight delegates select eight others to join them at the Milwaukee convention. This leaves nine other delegates, who are "automatic delegates," which means they will be made up of the state Congress delegation, plus current and former state officials. These nine will only serve as tie-breakers, and will not count toward the initial delegate count. The DNC requires that these delegates be divided equally by gender (12 men in total, 12 women in total).