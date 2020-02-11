What Robert Robert's imminent return to the Celtics means

COMMENTARY

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has not played since December 6. A left hip edema has restricted him during the last two months, but Sunday's pre-game training in Oklahoma City showed positive results.

Williams worked with assistant coach Jerome Allen before the 112-111 Celtics victory over the Thunder, which led the 22-year-old to break into the locker room screaming in excitement, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. It was his first unrestricted training since the injury, which means that reinforcements in the Boston attack zone are just around the corner.

Before the injury, Williams averaged 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with 67.3 percent of shots in 32 games (9.9 / 11.7 / 2.8 for 36 minutes). Williams' athletic and career forms proved to be very useful for the Celtics before he was set aside, and they will probably do it again with Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter.

The Boston front court has been more effective than expected, and much of that is thanks to Theis' impressive advance this season and Kanter exceeded low defensive expectations. But Williams will bring some versatility and pure shot blocking to the lineup, something that many fans wanted the Celtics to go out and change for the past week.

Having a constant lob threat, specifically in pick-and-roll sets, is something that Boston ball handlers will benefit from.

This October 26 possession against the New York Knicks is an excellent example. Gordon Hayward is the main pick-and-roll ball manipulator here and attracts Allonzo Trier and Marcus Morris. Williams moves parallel to Hayward through the paint, which eventually results in the ball being thrown to the edge. Hayward, or any player who works with Williams, can trust that he will climb and get it.

Even at a much faster rate, Williams can set a high ball screen for Kemba Walker, but still reaches the edge in time for the balloon. Except for a brief hesitation on the 3-point line, Walker doesn't break the pace. It's a good benefit for Boston ball handlers who don't necessarily have to slow down to wait for Williams. Its length is an important reason for that.

Theis has done a great job as the list man for Boston this year, but he's not as explosive as Williams. Making the center 6 feet 8 feet take a few minutes will give the Celtics a half-court flexibility that they haven't had in a few months.

Williams's footwork has improved greatly over the past year, allowing him to run fast slips just as he does here against the Milwaukee Bucks. His athleticism allows him to take off and prevent Pat Connaughton's defense defense from stopping his attack on the edge. Williams receives the Walker pass from the perimeter just inside the free throw line and does not have to take a single dribble. Theis and Kanter don't have that kind of explosion.

It could be said that his return to the defense is more important for Boston, specifically when it comes to facing bigger opponents and teams that rely heavily on their frontcourt. Williams' last game against the Denver Nuggets is a good example.

In the Boston 13-point victory, Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, causing problems for the Celtics in the 30 minutes he was on the court. The Serbian center was guarded primarily by Theis and Kanter. Theis is mobile but a bit small against a 7-foot-tall player like Jokic, while Kanter's defensive problems tend to roll back his head in clashes like this. Both sounded true, as Jokic scored 17 points in 7 of 11 shots against the two big over 23.5 partial possessions, according to NBA showdown data. But Boston was able to get some relief with Williams coming off the bench.

Williams played just under 13 minutes, but kept Jokic at zero points in 4.3 partial possessions, forcing him to his only rotation of the night. Although Jokic finished with 30 points in a solid overall performance, Williams was able to slow it down briefly, something Boston took advantage of in the victory.

He was not as notable from the scoreboard, but Williams was very productive in the victory against a good Western Conference opponent. Yes, he played only 12:34, but his best defensive score of 63 was crucial from the bench.

His defense of help, especially against larger opponents, is also extremely beneficial for Boston.

Williams does a good job of interrupting a possible pass line from Ben Simmons to Al Horford at the start of the trip. When Simmons turns to climb with his right over Marcus Smart, Williams immediately slips to provide tire protection.

Again, Theis has a high average blockage in his career that has helped the Celtics immensely, but Williams' length provides another level of defense for inside help.

The peak of what Williams can provide to this Celtics team was against the San Antonio Spurs on November 9. In 22 minutes, he had 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks in a perfect 5 out of 5 clip from the field. The versatility it brings to the already leading Boston track creates a world of options and flexibility for Brad Stevens, something he hasn't had a lot thanks to an unfortunate stream of injuries.

Shortly after the All-Star break, the Celtics will receive a tire blocker, and that extra depth is only a good omen for the rest of the Boston season.