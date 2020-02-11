What Lili Reinhart learned after talking about her sexual assault

It's been two years since Lili reinhart He told his followers for the first time that an adult labor associate tried to force her when she was 16.

In a new interview with Seduce, the 23-year-old actress looked back at the assault and her decision to speak publicly about it.

the Riverdale star appeared in a Tumblr post in 2017. In the message, he recalled how a "man in a position of power over me used that power to try to take advantage of me."

"I felt physically immobilized on the floor while someone, dry, threw me over, basically," he told the magazine.

He also wrote about how he confronted the man about it and how he proceeded to tell him that it was "his fault for cheating on him,quot;, calling her a "mockery,quot; and the "most manipulative woman he had ever known."

"His ego was bruised to say the least, because I refused to engage sexually with him that night," he wrote at the time. "He refused to talk to me. I remember asking him to leave his mobile home so we could talk. I needed clarity about the situation. I felt that I had really done something wrong, that maybe I was being a joke to him and I led him to believe I wanted to be with him sexually. I was miserable. And I felt I needed to keep my mouth shut over the whole situation because 1. I thought nobody would believe me and 2. He played a much bigger role. Role in this project than I … he I had more power. If I said anything, maybe production would stop … people would be out of work. They would consider me dramatic and a diva, nobody would want to work with me again.