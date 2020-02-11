What is the United States Equal Rights Amendment? The | USA news

%MINIFYHTML0311ed3f081fe7985345b05cd688f8e211% %MINIFYHTML0311ed3f081fe7985345b05cd688f8e212%

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote this week if the ratification deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) will be eliminated, which would grant the same rights to all U.S. citizens regardless of gender.

Congress imposed a deadline when it first proposed the amendment in 1972. But the deadline expired almost four decades ago after only 35 states had accepted the amendment. Constitutional amendments must be ratified by at least 38 states.

Democrats in the House now plan to pass a resolution that would completely eliminate the deadline. The United States Senate led by Republicans would have to agree, which is unlikely.

The proposed amendment gained new life when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment on January 27 after the Democrats took control of the state legislature for the first time in 27 years.

As the ERA is once again the center of national attention, here is a glimpse of what it is and why some say it is so important.

What is the equal rights amendment?

Advocates for gender equality in the United States have been pushing for an amendment to the United States Constitution that would provide equal rights between men and women for almost a century.

The ERA was first proposed in 1923 by Alice Paul, leader of the National Women's Party, shortly after the ratification of the 19th Amendment that granted women, although in reality only white women at that time, the right to vote in the US UU.

It was not until 1972 that Congress approved an updated wording of the amendment proposed by votes of more than two-thirds of the majority in both the House and the Senate.

The ERA says: "The United States or any State for reasons of sex will not deny or restrict equal rights under the law," and Congress will have the power to enforce that right.

What would the ERA do?

The ERA would provide a fundamental legal remedy against gender discrimination for both women and men, according to the Alice Paul Institute, a nonprofit group dedicated to ratifying the ERA.

The ERA would affect the judicial management of a wide range of claims, including issues of discrimination in the workplace, gender identity, sexual harassment, domestic abuse and reproductive rights.

The courts of the United States have inconsistently dealt with sexual discrimination and, according to the ERA, any law that contains the different treatment of men and women would be subject to strict scrutiny.

The amendment would also serve as a preventive warning for any legislator who seeks to draft new laws that treat men and women unequally.

Why are some people against it?

Opposition to the ERA came from conservatives who argue that it would generate a wide range of unintended demands that would degrade the status of women.

The late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly campaigned against the ERA in the 1970s, arguing that she would deprive women of their special protections and privileges.

Phyllis Schlafly, a longtime enemy of the Equal Rights Amendment, addresses his supporters at a demonstration at the State Capitol on November 22, 1977, in Springfield, Illinois (File: AP Photo)

Opponents argue that the ERA would harm families and strip women of certain privileges, such as separate toilets and Social Security benefits for widows, among others. Attention in recent years has focused specifically on abortion, and opponents of the ERA warn that the amendment is "disguised abortion."

Advocates argue that reproductive rights should be part of the conversation, but according to the Alice Paul Institute, "the ERA does not add new laws to the US Constitution, it only guarantees the rights currently in force. Issues such as abortion, same-sex marriage, unisex bathrooms, and the female draft exist separately from the ERA and would not become law on the approval of the ERA. "

Public opinion polls have suggested broad public support for the ERA. A 2016 survey commissioned by ERA Coalition, a pro-ERA advocacy group, found that a majority of 94 percent support a constitutional guarantee of equal rights for men and women.

Why does Congress talk about eliminating the deadline?

When Congress proposed the ERA, it set a 1979 deadline for the ratification of the states. Congress extended the term until 1982.

But after the Virginia legislature won a Democratic majority, the debate on the ERA resurfaced.

The attorneys general of Virginia, Illinois and Nevada, the last three states to ratify the ERA, filed a lawsuit in a federal court seeking to force judicial recognition of the amendment.

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment carry a banner along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on August 26, 1977 (File: AP Photo)

The Trump Administration Department of Justice issued a legal memo on January 6, arguing that the ERA could not be ratified due to the expiration deadline. Others have noted that five states, Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota, have voted to revoke their ratifications of the ERA.

The case is likely to go to the United States Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court judge, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a strong ERA advocate, suggested that it may be time to restart the ERA debate altogether.

"I would like to start over," he said at an event at Georgetown University Law, US media reported.

Ginsberg had already said that he expects the ERA to "get back into the political hopper, starting over, collecting the necessary number of states to ratify it."

What has to happen for an amendment to become part of the United States Constitution?

The United States Constitution states that Congress can propose an amendment with a two-thirds vote in both houses, or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures.

A proposed amendment becomes part of the Constitution as soon as it is ratified by two thirds of the states, or 38 of 50.

The National Archivist is then required to certify that an amendment has been ratified. The archivist refused to do so after the ratification of the ERA by Virginia due to the legal opinion of the Department of Justice citing the expiration deadline.