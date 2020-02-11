What fuels the divisions within the ruling CDU party of Germany? The | Europe

%MINIFYHTML626421b255fffe7c0b197ea8163cc0fb11% %MINIFYHTML626421b255fffe7c0b197ea8163cc0fb12%

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also plans to resign as leader of the CDU.

Angela Merkel has ruled Germany for almost 15 years,

But the chancellor is not willing to stay for much longer, saying he will not run for re-election in 2021.

The question about who will succeed it again challenges the CDU.

Its leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was supposed to run for the job, but has announced that it will be set aside.

That happened after CDU members voted along with the far-right AfD party in a regional election.

The shock movement has raised doubts about the divisions within the party and their effect on German politics.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ulrich Brueckner – Political analyst and professor of European studies at Stanford University, Berlin.

Hannah neumann – Member of the European Parliament for German Greens

Mona El Omari – Activist and project coordinator of the Regional Center for Education, Integration and Democracy.

Source: Al Jazeera News