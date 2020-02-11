What Elizabeth Warren said about finishing in the top 3 in New Hampshire

Senator Elizabeth Warren took the stage at her New Hampshire primary night party in Manchester before even a third of the votes were counted Tuesday night.

But one thing was already clear: it wasn't going to be his night.

%MINIFYHTML5cc69e2897981fd820a5ba1b4e25e50311% %MINIFYHTML5cc69e2897981fd820a5ba1b4e25e50312%

With about 10 percent of the vote, the Massachusetts senator was in a distant fourth place in her neighboring state. Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive populist companion, seemed ready to achieve his second consecutive primary victory in the Democratic presidential elections in Granite State with about 27 percent of the vote, followed by two more moderate candidates, Pete Buttigieg and the Senator Amy Klobuchar, whose deceased increase led her to about 20 percent.

"It is clear that Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg had strong nights," Warren told his followers at the Executive Health and sports center near Manchester airport. "And I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing how wrong experts can be when they tell a woman."

For Warren, the results, with less than 15 percent support across the state and in the two congressional districts of New Hampshire, meant that she would leave with zero of the 24 committed delegates from the state, after obtaining eight of her third place in the last Iowa committees. week. Warren's total votes remained slightly ahead of Joe Biden's, who actually left New Hampshire earlier on Tuesday ahead of his own disappointing results.

While insufficient performances in the nation's first primary elections ended the campaigns of at least two other Democratic candidates on Tuesday night, Warren gave no indication of leaving the gas. His campaign says he has hired more than 1,000 employees in 31 states. And the Cambridge Democrat said Tuesday night that 98 percent of the nominating delegates are still "at stake." His campaign even sent a note on Tuesday afternoon that details his way forward and points out the weaknesses perceived in his rivals' campaigns.

However, in his speech on Tuesday night, Warren preached the Democratic unit, predicting "another one of those long primary fights that last for months."

"The question for us, the Democrats, is whether it will be a long and bitter repetition of the same old divisions in our party, or if we can find another way," he said. “Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg are great people and any of them would be a much better president than Donald Trump. I respect you both. But the fight between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks. "

Warren alluded to the recent confrontation between Biden and Buttigieg, which included an online attack announcement from the former vice president's campaign that belittled the record of achievements of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He also referred to "supporters of some candidates shouting curses on other Democratic candidates."

"These tough tactics could work if you're willing to burn the rest of the party to be the last man standing," Warren said. "They could work if you don't worry about leaving our party and our politics worse than you found it. They could work if you think you only have all the answers and only you are the solution to all our problems."

Warren recently began to present herself as the candidate who can best unify the often-at-war establishment of the Democratic Party and leftist factions and said the party needs "a candidate that the broadest coalition of our party feels they can support,quot; to generate participation needed to defeat Trump, as "Warren,quot; songs broke out in the audience.

Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, argued in the memo published on Tuesday that "Warren is the candidate with the maximum potential support ceiling," and echoed that message Tuesday night, even in the wake of the First results

"Our campaign is better positioned to beat Donald Trump in November, because we can join our party," he said.

Warren reiterated his message of the most recent Democratic debate about bringing the party together around ideas that "achieve structural change for our broken government and our fraudulent economy." Warren's comments, which included elements of his speechless speech, also renewed his call to "end corruption in Washington,quot; to get the government to work for the public, rather than special interests.

"I ran for a position because I saw that families were being pressured harder than ever, and many politicians were not doing enough," he said. "I am here to do great things. Because this is what happens to politicians, whether they offer vague topics or powerful rhetoric, they will ultimately face the same test: really do anything in a Washington that is very bad." .

Warren made reference to the influence of money in politics, repeating his largely correct statement of debate that she and Klobuchar are "the only candidates in this race who are not billionaires or backed by Super PAC,quot; and plugging the resignation of his presidential campaign of traditional high-dollar fundraisers.

Warren also praised the Justice Department prosecutors who dropped out of the case against Trump's old friend Roger Stone on Tuesday after senior agency officials intervened to recommend a more lenient sentence.

"Americans of all political tendencies are seriously concerned about the corruption of a Trump Department of Justice that leaves the rule of law to treat criminals who commit crimes on behalf of Donald Trump," he said. "Yes Roger Stone, I'm looking at you."

Warren ended his speech by returning to his central message, arguing that the best opportunity for Democrats to defeat Trump was to nominate a candidate willing to "face corruption in Washington and win."

"This moment will not return to our path," he added.