What channel is the Westminster dog show on today? Time, TV schedule for the 2020 competition

The Madison Square Garden is the place where the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Hall is celebrated, which will conclude on Tuesday.

Westminster, the largest and most prestigious dog show in the United States, has been held annually in New York City since 1877. With many races and several judges required, the event now covers three days in total.

Below is everything you need to know about Tuesday's schedule for the last day of the Westminster Dog Show 2020.

What channel is the Westminster dog show on today?

Fox Sports will televise the Westminster Dog Show throughout the day. Live TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with the race judging on Fox Sports 2. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the group competitions live on primetime starting with a pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, including the Best in Show to conclude this year's event.

What time is the Westminster Dog Show on television?

Tuesday's action at Westminster Dog Show, the last day of the event, will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with race evaluation. The event will conclude at 11 p.m. ET in FS1 with group competitions and the Best in Show award.

Westminster Dog Show 2020 program

The 2020 Westminster Dog Show concludes on Tuesday with more than 14 hours of live coverage. The full schedule is below.

Event Time TV / broadcast channel Trial of races (sports and work races) 8:30 a.m. ET – 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Sports app Junior Controller Preliminaries 8:30 a.m. ET – 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Sports app Race judgment (select coverage) 1-3 p.m. ET FS2 Pre-show programming 7-7: 30 p.m. ET FS1 Group competitions (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding groups), Best in Show 7: 30-11 p.m. ET FS1

How to broadcast the Westminster dog show live

The Westminster Dog Show will be shown online this year through the Fox Sports app and at WestminsterKennelClub.org.

Westminster Dog Show results 2020

