Westminster dog show: the Irish spaniel withdrew after an explosion at the judge

An Irish spaniel was removed from the last night of the Westminster dog show after lashing out at a judge, losing his composure and refusing to be examined on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLa114adde70406a29245ba386ab95d81911% %MINIFYHTMLa114adde70406a29245ba386ab95d81912%

The problems for Simone, also known as Ide Say No More CD RN CGC of GCH CH Poole, seemed to begin when the judge, according to Theresa Hundt reports, tried to pass her side during the group evaluation stage on Tuesday night.

Simone immediately launched himself towards Hundt, who walked away to give Simone some space. With the help of handler Hannah Loonsk, Simone calmed down briefly, but jumped away from Hundt when the judge tried to restart the evaluation process.

MORE: Westminster Dog Show live show results

Eventually, with Simone still agitated by Hundt's presence, the dog was disqualified, leaving the floor of Madison Square Garden with shame.

However, some viewers believed that Hundt could have stepped on Simone's leg, causing the outbreak. It is difficult to say for the video, but even if Hundt did not make contact with the leg, it is possible that only a close foul, combined with the nerves of being on the biggest stage of the American dog show, is enough to scare Irish Water Spaniel

Loonsk, however, did not appear to be in an accusatory mood after the mistake, being "all smiles,quot; according to The Canine Review. Simone can still go home with her head high, since she was named the best Irish water dog on display in New York.